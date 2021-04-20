Rockchip’s RK3566 processor is a new .8 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 chip with Mali-G52 graphics and support for features including playback of 4K/60Hz video in H.264, H.265, and VP9 codecs.

The first single-board computers (SBCs) powered by the chip are expected to ship in the coming months. Last week Pine64 revealed that a Raspberry Pi-sized SBC called the Quartz64 Model B was on the way. Now Firefly has introduced a similarly-sized RK3566 SBC called the ROC-RK3566-PC.

Firefly is the same company that makes the Station P2 mini PC (powered by an RK3568 processor) and the older Station P1 (with an RK3399 chip).

Pricing and availability details for the ROC-3566-PC haven’t been revealed yet, but it’s likely to be a cheaper alternative since it has a less powerful processor and ships as a single-board computer without a case.

But it could still be a pretty versatile little PC thanks to features including support for up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage, a microSD card reader, and an M.2 interface for use with an optional SATA SSD (with speeds up to 400MB/s).

The little computer also supports a variety of operating systems and applications including Android 11, Ubuntu 18.04, or Firefly’s “Station OS” which is designed to let you plug the little computer into a TV and use it as a home entertainment system.

Ports and connectors include:

USB 3.0

USB 2.0

USB Type-C (for power)

HDMI 2.0

3.5mm audio

Gigabit Ethernet

microSD card reader

MIPI-DSI display connector

MIPI-CSI camera connector

IR receiver

M.2 PCIe 2.0 connector

26-pin header

Firefly will offer the ROC-RK3566-PC with 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB LPDDR memory options, and customers will have a choice of 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of eMMC storage.

Wireless capabilities include support for 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The board measures 90mm x 60mm (3.54″ x 2.4″), which makes it slightly larger than a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, which measures 85mm x 56mm.

