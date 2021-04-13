The latest Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 convertible laptops are coming in May and they’ll be available with a choice of Intel or AMD processors.

The new Dell Inspiron 14 5410 2-in-1 is powered by 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processor options, while the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 2-in-1 packs an AMD Ryzen 5000U processor, but note that Dell isn’t offering the most powerful versions of AMD’s 2021 laptop chips.

Dell says the new convertible laptops should be available in North America on May 4 with prices starting at $729.

Both laptops have the same basic design: they both measures 12.66″ x 8.32″ x 0.71″ and both have starting weights of 3.43 pounds when configured with a 54 Wh battery or 3.31 pounds if you don’t care about battery life and are willing to settle for a 41 Wh battery.

Dell says the Intel and AMD versions of the laptop also feature the same 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen displays, narrow bezels, and 360-degree hinges that let you push the screen back and use the computer in tablet, tent, or stand modes.

The key differences are under the hood: The Inspiron 14 5410 2-in-1 is available with Intel Core i3-1125G4, Core i5-1135G7, and Core i7-1165G7 processor options and optional support for NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics on some configurations, while the AMD-powered 5410 version supports Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 5700U processors.

Note that while these are Ryzen 5000 series chips, they feature the same AMD Zen 2 CPU architecture as last year’s Ryzen 4000 processors rather than the newer, more powerful Zen 3 architecture used in the Ryzen 5 5600U and Ryzen 7 5800U processors.

Ports are similar, but not identical for the AMD and Intel versions:

Inspiron 14 7415 2-in-1 (AMD) Inspiron 14 5410 2-in-1 (Intel) HDMI HDMI 1.4b HDMI 1.4a USB 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (power Delivery and video) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (power Delivery and video) Audio 3.5mm headphone/mic combo 3.5mm headphone/mic combo Power USB-C DC input and/or USB-C

Also similar, but not identical, are the memory and storage options. Both laptops support up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage. But even the cheapest AMD model will ship with 8GB of RAM while Dell will offer as little as 4GB of memory with entry-level Inspiron 14 5410 2-in-1 models.

