The Dell XPS 13 (9310) thin and light laptop with an 11th-gen Tiger Lake processor is now available with an optional high-resolution OLED touchscreen display. It’s one of four display options available for this compact laptops, but it’s a premium feature that carries a premium price tag: you’ll have to add about $300 to the cost of the laptop to get the OLED screen.

Dell’s current-gen XPS 13 is a notebook that measures less than 0.6 inches thick and which has a starting weight of 2.64 pounds for models without a touchscreen or 2.8 pounds for models with touch displays.

It support sup to an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, up to 32GB of LPDDR4x-4267 memory (soldered to the mainboard), and up to 2TB of PCIe 3 x4 storage.

The laptop has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader, stereo 2.5W speakers, and a headset jack, And it has a 720p webcam in the tiny bezel above the display, plus dual microphones.

Other features include an aluminum body, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, a fingerprint sensor in the power button, a 52 Wh battery, and a 45W USB-C power adapter.

With the addition of an OLED display, there are now four different display options available:

13.4 inch, 3840 x 2400 pixel touchscreen LCD (DisplayHDR 400, 500-nit, 100% sRGB + 90% DCI-P3)

13.4 inch, 3456 x 2160 pixel touchscreen OLED (DisplayHDR 500TB, 400-nit, 100% DCI-P3)

13.4 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen LCD (500-nit, 100% sRGB)

13.4 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel non-touch LCD (500-nit, 100% sRGB)

Dell says all of the panels support Dolby Vision technology and all feature 178 degree viewing angles.

