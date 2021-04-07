The Dell Gaming line of affordable gaming PCs is getting an update with the introduction of new Dell G15 laptops available with a choice of Intel or AMD processors and starting prices of $900 whether you opt for the Intel or AMD Ryzen edition.

Meanwhile if you’re looking for something a bit more premium Dell is also introducing its first Alienware laptop sporting an AMD processor since 2007.

The new Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 supports up to an AMD Ryzen 5000H mobile processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics and a choice of QHD 240 Hz or FHD 360 Hz display panels. It’ll be available April 20 for $2,230 and up.

The AMD processor isn’t the only thing that’s new in the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition. This is also the first 15 inch Alienware-branded laptop to feature user upgradeable DDR4-3200 memory. And it’s the first to feature a new “silky-smooth high-endurance paint formula” that Dell says offers a premium feel as well as stain resistance.

It’s also one of the first laptops to feature the new Cherry MX ultra-low profile mechanical keys that Dell and Cherry first announced a few weeks ago.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5

Budget gaming laptop shoppers can also opt for the Dell G15, which will be available with an Intel processor starting April 13 or an AMD chip starting May 4. Here are some key features for each.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition (5515)

This 14.1″ x 10.4″ x 1.1″ laptop will be available with a choice of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 5800 Processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, and a 1080p display that will be available in 120 Hz or 165 Hz versions at launch.

Later this spring you’ll also be able to pick up a model with an optional 360 Hz display.

The notebook has a spill-resistant keyboard available either with orange backlit keys or an optional 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard. Under the hood, there’s room for up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

Dell offers 56 Wh and 86Wh battery options, 180W or 240W power adapters, and the laptop features Killer WiFi 6 AX1650, Gigabit ethernet, HDMI 2.1, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, stereo speakers, and a headset jack.

Dell G15 (5510) Gaming Laptop with Intel

The Intel version of the laptop is available with a choice of Intel Core i5-10200H or Core i7-10870H Comet Lake processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or RTX 3060 graphics.

While versions with RTX 3060 graphics are the same size as their Ryzen counterparts, if you opt for the less powerful GTX 1650 graphics option, you do get a slightly slimmer notebook that measures just under an inch thick.

Dell will offer the Intel version of the new G15 Gaming Laptop with up to 16GB of DDR4-2933 RAM and 2TB of PCIe NVMe storage, but the company notes the memory is user upgradeable and the notebook can support up to 32GB.

The keyboard, display, and networking options are the same as those for the AMD version of the laptop, but one key difference is that models with Intel Comet Lake chips and NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics have Thunderbolt 4 ports, something you won’t get from Intel’s other new budget gaming laptops.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

