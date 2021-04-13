Dell is expanding its Inspiron laptop lineup with a new 16 inch model sporting a 3072 x 1920 x pixel display, a relatively compact design thanks to slim bezels around the display, and support for 11th-gen Intel Core H processor options and NVIDIA GTX or RTX 30 series graphics.

The new Dell Inspiron 16 Plus will be available in North America, Europe, and some other markets starting June 3 for $950 and up.

The laptop measures about 14″ x 9.7″ x 0.75″ and Dell says that makes it only about 5 percent larger than a previous-gen 15.6 inch model, despite having 11 percent more screen real estate thanks to the large, high-res 16 inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Dell says the display also supports 10-bit color, 100-percent sRGB color gamut, up to 300 nits of brightness and support for HDR and Dolby Vision.

Dell has also increased the size of the laptops touchpad by 30 percent, and the backlit keyboard has keycaps that are 9 percent larger.

Other features include a cooling system with four vents, two or three fans and three or five heat pipes, depending on the configuration. The notebook has an aluminum body, a mechanical camera shutter for the notebook’s 720p webcam, an optional fingerprint sensor, and a lid open sensor for quicker resume from sleep.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

Dell will offer the Inspiron 16 Plus with 56Wh and 86 Wh battery options and the laptop will come with a 90W or 130W power adapter depending on the configuration.

