Dell is refreshing its Inspiron laptop lineup with a range of new models featuring 13 inch to 15.6 inch displays and AMD Ryzen 5000U or 11th-gen Intel Core processor options.

One of the most interesting though, is the new Dell Inspiron 13 (5310). It’s a compact laptop that measures less than 0.7 inches thick and has a starting weight of 2.75 pounds, but which is available with up to a 35-watt Intel Core i7-11370H Tiger Lake-H processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics, and up to a 13.3 inch 2560 x 1600 pixel display.

The laptop is available from select retailers this week with prices starting at $599 for an entry-level configuration.

Of course, an entry-level model won’t have all the top-of-the-line specs listed above. But even starting configurations have two Thunderbolt 4 ports, PCIe NVMe solid state storage, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and at least a 1920 x 1200 pixel display.

The laptop has an aluminum and plastic body, a spill-resistant keyboard (with backlit and non-backlit options depending on the configuration), and an option for a fingerprint sensor built into the trackpad.

The Inspiron 13 (5310) comes with 8GB to 16GB of LPDDR4x-4267 MHz memory and 128GB to 2TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage. Some configurations also feature 32GB of Intel Optane H20 memory.

Ports include HDMI 1.4b, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 3.5mm audio, and the aforementioned dual Thunderbolt 4 ports. And Dell offers 54 Wh and 64 Wh battery options.

Possibly the most unusual thing about this laptop are the processor options. While higher-priced models have 35-watt Intel Tiger Lake-H35 chips, entry-level models have an Intel Core i3-1125G4 processor instead.

That’s a lower-power chip, but it’s still a 4-core, 8-thread Tiger Lake chip. And I suppose it’s one of the few options available to companies like Dell that want to offer a Core i3 option for laptops that normally ship with Tiger Lake-H35 processors, since there aren’t any 11th-gen Intel Core i3 chips in the 35-watt range.

