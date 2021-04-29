Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
You can pick up a Dell XPS 13 with an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor for $899 today when you use the coupon XPSsb2 at checkout.
In the market for a new tablet or two? Amazon is offering discounts when you pre-order a 2-pack of the new Fire HD 10 or Fire HD 10 Plus tablets.
But if you prefer something closer to a standard Android tablet and want a model with a faster processor and support for pen input, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite might be a better fit. Right now it’s on sale for $270, which is $80 off the list price.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $270 and up – Amazon
- Pre-order Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) productivity Bundle w/keyboard & MS 365 for $220 – Amazon
- Pre-order Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 2-pack for $225 – Amazon
- Pre-order Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) 2-pack for $270 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 2-pack for $196 – Amazon
Laptops
- HP Chromebook x360 12″ convertible w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $280 – Amazon
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $899 – Dell (coupon: XPSsb2)
Smart Speakers & Displays
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) smart speaker for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) smart speaker for $30 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display for $105 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show (2nd-gen 10 inch model) for $150 – Woot (or $135 for Prime members using the Woot app)
Audio & Video
- TCL Fire TV Edition Sound Bar w/4K HDR for $70 – Woot (or $63 for Prime members with Woot app)
- Roku Streambar 4K media streamer & sound bar with voice remote for $100 – HSN
- Refurb Sennheiser HD 450BT wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $111 – Sennheiser (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $170 – Woot (or $153 for Prime members using the Woot app)
Storage
- SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC card for $22 – Amazon
- Team 64GB USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive for $6 – Newegg
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of 7 PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of Heavy Metal digital comics – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of D&D comics – Humble Bundle
Other
- Amazon Basics 12-pack of AAA rechargeable batteries for $11 – Amazon
- Amazon Basics 16-pack of AA rechargeable batteries for $22 – Amazon
- Buy a $50 Amazon gift card, get $15 credit – Amazon (1st-time gift card buyers only w/coupon: GIFTCARD2021)