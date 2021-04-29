Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

You can pick up a Dell XPS 13 with an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor for $899 today when you use the coupon XPSsb2 at checkout.

In the market for a new tablet or two? Amazon is offering discounts when you pre-order a 2-pack of the new Fire HD 10 or Fire HD 10 Plus tablets.

But if you prefer something closer to a standard Android tablet and want a model with a faster processor and support for pen input, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite might be a better fit. Right now it’s on sale for $270, which is $80 off the list price.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Laptops

Smart Speakers & Displays

Audio & Video

Storage

Downloads & Streaming

Other

