Popular password manager Dashlane has launched a new “Essentials” plan for customers that only need to sync their data between two devices. Priced at $4 per month or $36 per year, it’s cheaper than the company’s “Premium” tier, but lacks some premium features like encrypted file storage, VPN service, and use on limited devices.
Meanwhile eBay’s refurbished goods sale continues, which means you can score a pair of noise cancelling headphones for as little as $43, and there are some nice deals on laptops in the $750 to $1000 range today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $745 – Lenovo (coupon: TB13SDEAL)
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/128GB for $750 – HP (upgrade to 256GB for $40 more)
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $833 – Dell
- Refurb Apple MacBook Air w/M1 for $849 – Apple
- HP Envy 13t w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $850 – HP
- HP Spectre x360 convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $900 – HP
- HP Envy x360 convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $1000 – HP
- Save up to 30-percent on refurb Razer PCs & gaming gear – eBay
Audio
- Refurb Sony WH-CH710N wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $43 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Anker Soundcore Life A2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $68 – Amazon
- Refurb Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds for $68 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $100 – Best Buy
Other
- Dashlane Essentials password manager (up to 2 devices) for $4/month or $36/year – Dashlane
- Save extra 15-percent on select refurbished products – Bay (coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- QNAP TS-451D2-2G-US 4-bay NAS for $399 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQW29)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX8 AX6200 WiFi 6 router for $230 – Woot
- Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth mouse for $50 – Lenovo (coupon: MXMASTER50)