Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Computers
- Beelink SEi8 mini PC w/Core i5-8259U/Iris Plus 655/8GB/256GB for $399 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- GMK NucBox2 mini PC w/Core i5-8259U/Iris Plus 655/8GB/256GB for $400 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Beelink SEi8 mini PC w/Core i5-8259U/Iris Plus 655/16GB/512GB for $457 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $750 – Dell
Storage
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD (1050MB/s) for $160 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD (550MB/s) for $210 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD (1050MB/s) for $299 – Amazon
PC & Mobile accessories
- Logitech C920e 1080p webcam for $55 – Newegg
- AmazonBasics 11-in-1 aluminum USB-C dock w/100W USB-PD for $53 – Woot
- CLEER Flow over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $40 – B&H
- UGREEN 20W USB-C wall charger for $7 – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort III 20W USB-C wall charger + $5 gift card for $14 – Newegg (coupon: 4SPRGCLR2)
Sales
- Save extra 15-percent on “like-new” refurbished products – eBay (save up to $100 w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Save $5 on select purchases of $30 or more – AliExpress (coupon: AETECH5NEW for new customers only)
- Save $5 on select purchases of $50 or more – AliExpress (coupon: TECH5)