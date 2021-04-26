Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
EBay is running a sale that lets you save an extra 15-percent on thousands of refurbished products including laptops, tablets, headphones, small appliances, and more when you use the coupon PICKCR4MOM at checkout. You can save up to $100 off the already-discounted prices.
While these items are used and refurbished, eBay says they’re in “like-new” condition, and most, if not all, seem to be backed by a 2-year warranty provided either by the manufacturer or by AllState.
Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals, including some top picks from the eBay sale.
- Save extra 15-percent on “like-new” refurbished products – eBay (save up to $100 w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
Windows laptops & tablets
- Refurb Microsoft Surface Go 2 10″ tablet w/Pentium 4425Y/4GB/64GB for $276 – Out of This World Electronics (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Asus ZenBook 14 w/Ryzen r5 4500U/MX350/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover for $600 and up – Microsoft Store
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 14.5″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB?256GB + 24″ monitor for $700 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 laptop w/Core i5-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $770 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 Touch 13.4″ 4KK laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/256GB for $1000 – Dell
Chromebooks
- Refurb Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $153 – Acer (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Refurb Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/3GB/32GB for $170 – Ave Electronics (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Refurb Acer Chromebok Spin 11.6″ convertible w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $204 – Acer (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Refurb Acer Chromebook 314 14″ w/Celeron N4000/4GB/64GB for $213 – Acer (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Refurb Lenovo C340 11.6″ convertible Chromebook w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $238 – Ave Electronics (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Refurb HP Chromebook x360 14″ convertible w/Core i3-8130U/8GB/64GB for $340 – Focus Camera (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Refurb Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/128GB for $451 – Acer (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
Android & Chrome OS tablets
- Refurb Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $178 – VIP Outlet (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Refurb Lenovo 10e Chromebook tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $213 – Ave Electronics (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/Exynos 9610/4GB/64GB for $250 – DealParade (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 11.5″ Android tablet w/SD730G/6GB/128GB for $500 – Lenovo (coupon: APRILPROS)
True wireless earbuds
- Mpow M30 true wireless earbuds for $23 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Ausounds AU-Stream true wireless earbuds for $30 – B&H
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds for $72 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Refurb Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds for $84 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $85 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Refurb Bose Sport true wireless earbuds for $127 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
Over ear noise cancelling headphones
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $41 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WH-CH710N/B wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $43 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Microsoft surface Headphones (1st-gen) for $96 or less – Woot ($81 if purchased through the Woot app)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $153 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $182 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $194 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $238 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: PICKCR4MOM)
Smart Speakers
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) + 1-month Amazon Music Unlimited for $13 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) Kids Edition for $40 – Amazon
Other
- Save up to 33-percent on select Fitbit products – Amazon
- Save up to 50-percent on Invincible digital comics – Amazon/ComiXology
- Marvel Star Wars May the Fourth Sale on digital comics – Amazon/ComiXology
- IDW Star Trek Sale on digital comics – Amazon/ComiXology