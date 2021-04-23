Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is giving away 10 free Kindle eBooks for World Book Day, and offering discounts on dozens of others with prices as low as $1. Meanwhile Steam is offering the Jackbox Quiplash party game for free, and the latest PC game bundle from Humble Bundle lets you snag 7 LEGO games for $10 (or fewer games for less).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Jackbox Quiplash party game for free – Steam
- Name your price for a bundle of LEGO PC games – Humble Bundle
- 10 free Kindle eBooks – Amazon World Book Day promotion
- Select Kindle eBooks for $1 and up – Amazon World Book Day sale
Laptops
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/16GB/256GB/digital pen for $582 – Amazon
- Razer Blade 15 Base 2020 gaming laptop w/Core i7-10750H/GTX 1660 Ti/16GB/256GB/120Hz display for $1100 – Amazon
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $429 – Best Buy
- Save an extra 12-percent on select refurbished products from Acer – Acer (via eBay)
Wireless audio
- Refurb Sony WH-CH710N/B wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $50 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $100 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $200 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $264 – Bose (via eBay)
Other
- Seagate 5TB portable HDD for $100 – Newegg (coupon: EMCEUST26)
- Black and Decker GoPak 12V/1.5A USB power bank for $8 – Ace Hardware (w/in-store or curbside pickup)