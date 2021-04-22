Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away two PC games for free this week (including one that was part of an earlier giveaway, since I already seem to have Alien: Isolation in my library). If you’d rather just read about video games, StoryBundle has a bundle of eBooks for you. And Humble Bundle is offering a bundle of Vegas and Sound Forge audio and video editing software for $30 or less.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Alien: Isolation PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Hand of Fate 2 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of eBooks about games and gaming – StoryBundle
- Name your price for a bundle of Vegas Pro audio and video software – Humble Bundle
PCs & accessories
- ASRock BOX-4500U barebones mini PC w/Ryzen 5 4500U for $400 – Newegg
- Save up to 30-percent on select Razer PCs and accessories – eBay
Charging
- JIGA 30,000 mAh power bank w/wireless charging for $20 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: M7VTWFZS)
- Refurb Anker PowerPort II USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $18 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQV28)
Other
- Microsoft Surface Headphones (1st-gen) for $117 – Pro Distributing (via eBay)
- Refurb Linksys Velop AC1200 mesh WiFi routers for $39 and up – VooduBlu/eBay (3-pack for $100)