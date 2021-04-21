Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Lenovo is running a “you pay what we pay” sale on select PCs, which means anyone can get the same discounts as Lenovo employees on select Windows and Chrome OS laptops and desktops. Already have a PC, but need to spruce up your wireless network? You can save money on mesh networking gear from Amazon or Google today. And if you’re not holding out for a new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (which may or may not be coming soon), you can save $80 buy picking up a refurbished version of the current-gen model.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Lenovo Chromebook C330 11.6″ w/MT8173C/4GB/64GB for $245– Lenovo (coupon: C330DEAL)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5i mini desktop w/Core i3-10100/8GB/128GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $498 – Lenovo (coupon: IDEA5MINI)
- Dell Inspiron 13 convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $750 – Dell
- Lenovo Ideapad Slim 7 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/12GB/512GB for $795 – Lenovo (coupon: SLIM7DEAL)
- Dell Inspiron 14 w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $820 – Dell
Networking
- Save up to 29-percent on Amazon eero 6 mesh WiFi routers – Amazon
- Google Nest AC1200 mesh WiFi router 3-pack for $160 – Adorama (coupon: EXTRAOFF40)
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Life A2 noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $68 – Amazon
- Bose Quietcomfort 35 Series II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $187 – Pro Distributing (via eBay)
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $84 – Pro Distributing (via eBay)
Amazon devices
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite 1080p media streamer for $20 – Amazon (Prime member exclusive pricing)
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) tablet for $80 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display for $70 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Echo Show 10 (2nd-gen) for $130 – Amazon
Other
- Team 128GB USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive for $11 – Newegg (or 2 for $20)
- Name your price for a bundle of $118 worth of PC games – Humble Bundle