Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Netbooks may not be a thing anymore, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other small, cheap laptops around. Right now you can pick up an 11.6 inch or 14 inch Asus laptop with a Celeron N4020 chip for just $250.
They’re not exactly speed demons, but they should be good enough for a little light web browsing or document editing around the house or on the go.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Asus 11.6″ HD laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $250 – Amazon
- Asus L410 14″ FHD laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $250 – Newegg
- MSI Modern 14 w/Core i5-10210U/MX330/8GB/512GB for $650 after rebate – Newegg
- MSI Prestige 14 w/Core i5-10210U/GTX 1650 Max-Q/16GB/512GB for $900 after rebate – Newegg
- Dell G5 15 SE gaming 120 Hz laptop w/Ryzen 7 4800H/RX5600M/16GB/512GB for $950 – Dell
Keyboards & mice
- Aukey Mechanical TKL gaming keyboard for $21 – Amazon (coupon: D7BMZJXF)
- Aukey mechanical gaming keyboard w/RGB lighting for $21 – Amazon (coupon: 3TNONZGJ)
- Aukey mechanical gaming keyboard w/RGB lighting for $45 – Amazon (coupon: S63JGYF4)
- Razer Viper gaming mouse for $100 – Best Buy (via eBay)
Audio
- Xtreme Sound Sidekick Bluetooth earbuds 4-pack for $10 – meh
- Aukey EP-T27 true wireless earbuds for $25 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey EP-T10 true wireless earbuds for $20 – Amazon (coupon: KOROZKE8)
- Buy an Echo Dot for $5 when you sign up for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited (total $13 for Prime members) – Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $260 – Pro Distributing (via eBay)
Storage
- WD Elements 6TB external desktop HDD for $100 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQV46)
- SanDisk Extreme 5000GB portable SSD (1050MB/s) for $90 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD (1050MB/s) for $150 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD (1050MB/s) for $300 – Amazon