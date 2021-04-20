Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Netbooks may not be a thing anymore, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other small, cheap laptops around. Right now you can pick up an 11.6 inch or 14 inch Asus laptop with a Celeron N4020 chip for just $250.

They’re not exactly speed demons, but they should be good enough for a little light web browsing or document editing around the house or on the go.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Keyboards & mice

Audio

Storage

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

