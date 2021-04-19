Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is running a 4-day sale with deep discounts on Chromebooks, laptops, hard drives, and much more. Meanwhile if you’ve got an Amazon Prime Visa Signature card, you can get 10-15 percent cash-back on select products from Roku, Dell, and other brands, which is a nice bonus over the usual 5-percent cash back on other Amazon purchases.
And B&H is offering one of the best deals I’ve seen in a while on a pair of premium wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones that seems to get mostly positive reviews: the Cleer Flow headphones have a list price of $200 or more, but today you can pick up a pair for $50.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $190 – Newegg
- HP Chromebook 14 w/Celeron N4000/4Gb/32GB for $229 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14″ FHD convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $429 – Best Buy
Windows laptops
- MSI Modern 14″ laptop w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB for $450 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Lenovo (coupon: FLEX14DEAL)
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 14.5″ QHD+ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $600 – Dell
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/16GB/256GB for $650 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $649 – Microsoft Store
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14 laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $770 – Dell
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $780 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 4700U/16GB/512GB for $830 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 w/Ryzen 7 4800HS/GTX 1650/8GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
Amazon tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 + Blink Mini camera for $75 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 for $80 and up – Amazon
Audio
- CLEER Flow wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $50 – B&H
- Refurb Sony WH-CH710N/H wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $50 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $200 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $214 – Bose (via eBay)
Storage
- SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC card for $22 – Amazon
- WD EasyStore 8TB external desktop HDD for $128 – Best Buy
- WD Elements 10TB external desktop HDD for $160 – Newegg
Games & Gaming gear
- Aspyr PC games (Civilization & more) for up to 83-percent off – Newegg
- Name your price for a bundle of $141 worth of PC games – Humble Down to Earth Bundle
- Oculus Quest 2 VR headset + earbuds & strap for $350 – Newegg
Store sales
- Best Buy 4-day sale – Best Buy
- Amazon Prime Visa card holder discounts (get 10-15 percent cash back on select Dell, Roku, and other products – Amazon
Other
- Marvel comics sale – ComiXology
- Aukey Minima USB-C wall charger for $8 – Amazon (clip coupon)