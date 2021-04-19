Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy is running a 4-day sale with deep discounts on Chromebooks, laptops, hard drives, and much more. Meanwhile if you’ve got an Amazon Prime Visa Signature card, you can get 10-15 percent cash-back on select products from Roku, Dell, and other brands, which is a nice bonus over the usual 5-percent cash back on other Amazon purchases.

And B&H is offering one of the best deals I’ve seen in a while on a pair of premium wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones that seems to get mostly positive reviews: the Cleer Flow headphones have a list price of $200 or more, but today you can pick up a pair for $50.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Chromebooks

Windows laptops

Amazon tablets

Audio

Storage

Games & Gaming gear

Store sales

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.