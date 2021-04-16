Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Dell is selling a previous-gen, but still pretty good XPS 13 thin and light laptop packed with a 6-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $850 when you use the coupon 50OFF699 at checkout. Google is offering discounts on Pixel Buds, Nest Audio, and Stadia Premiere hardware. And Amazon continues to offer discounts on select new and refurbished products from the Echo, Fire, and Kindle families.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

