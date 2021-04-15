Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away three PC games for free this week. B&H is selling the OnePlus 8 smartphone for half price. Amazon is running a sale on Anker charging accessories & USB hubs. And you can pick up thin and light laptops with Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake or Ryzen 7 4700U processors for under $600.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones, tablets & eReaders
- OnePlus 8 w/SD865/8GB/128GB/90Hz display for $400 – B&H
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 10 for $80 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle for $60 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $90 and up – Amazon
PCs
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB/FHD display for $550 – Dell
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/256GB for $599 – Walmart
- HP Envy 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $650 – Walmart
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB/2560 x 1600 display for $660 – Dell
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/16GB/256GB for $1000 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 3580U/16GB/256GB for $1100 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15″ w/Ryzen 7 3780U/16GB/512GB for $1500 – Best Buy
Charging
- Save up to 39-percent on Anker charging accessories & USB hubs – Amazon
- RAVPower 90W USB-C dual-port wall charger for $45 – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort III 60W USB-C dual-port wall charger for $39 – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort III 65W 3-port USB-A & USB-C wall charger for $31 – Amazon
- Anker PowerWave dual device wireless charger (up to 10W) for $30 – Amazon
- HiQuick 2800 mAh AA rechargeable battery 8-pack for $8 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: RN22JPO3)
PC games
- Deponia: The Complete Journey for free – Epic Games Store
- The Pillars of the Earth PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- The First Tree PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Save up to 90-percent on games from Raw Fury – Humble Store
- Save up to 80-percento on select Capcom PC games – Steam
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-month subscription for $1 – Microsoft Store
Audio
- JBL E55BT Bluetooth over-ear headphones for $50 – Harman Audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $100 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $165 – Woot
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $200 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- JBL Extreme 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $200 – B&H
Other
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential w/Google Assistant for $30 – B&H
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD (up to 550MB/s) for $230 – B&H