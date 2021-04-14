Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Woot is running a sale on refurbished Samsung tablets, which means that, among other things, you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e for $300 or a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $270. Lenovo is selling Logitech’s MX Master 2S Bluetooth mouse for half price when you use the coupon MXMASTER50). And Aukey is offering one of the best deals I’ve seen on noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds: apply the coupon 9GA4MZOG at checkout, and you can snag a pair for just $20.

Do I expect the noise cancellation or audio quality to be as good as what you’d get from earbuds that sell for $100 to $200? Probably not. But I’d be a lot more forgiving of a $20 pair.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Audio

Other

