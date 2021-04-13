Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Dell is selling an Inspiron 14 5000 laptop with a full HD display, a Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $756.
Or you can snag an Inspiron 14 7000 with a 2560 x 1600 pixel display, a Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $702.
Meanwhile, Amazon is selling the well-reviewed Xgimi Mogo Pro portable 1080p project for $439, which may be the lowest price to date for this model. Or if you’d rather just stick a PC by your TV, a slightly older Intel NUC with an Intel Whiskey Lake processor and AMD graphics is on sale for less than $400.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Intel NUC mini PC w/Core i5-8265U/Radeon 540X/8GB/256GB for $392 – Newegg (coupon: CUSTMRSL294)
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $550 – Dell
- Asus ZenBook 14 w/Ryzen 5 4500U/MX350/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $702 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $756 – Dell
Audio and video
- Xgimi Mogo Pro portable 1080p projector w/Android TV & Chromecast for $439 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 – Amazon
Smart Displays
- Facebook Portal+ 15.6″ smart display w/Alexa for $200 – QVC
- Amazon Echo Show 10 smart display + A19 LED Light Bulb for $200 – Amazon
other
- Refurb Linksys Velop AC1300 mesh WiFi router system 3-pack for $100 – VooduBlu (also 1 for $39 or 2 for $79 via eBay)
- Name your price for a bundle of D&D digital comics – Humble Bundle