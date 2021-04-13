Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Dell is selling an Inspiron 14 5000 laptop with a full HD display, a Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $756.

Or you can snag an Inspiron 14 7000 with a 2560 x 1600 pixel display, a Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $702.

Meanwhile, Amazon is selling the well-reviewed Xgimi Mogo Pro portable 1080p project for $439, which may be the lowest price to date for this model. Or if you’d rather just stick a PC by your TV, a slightly older Intel NUC with an Intel Whiskey Lake processor and AMD graphics is on sale for less than $400.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

Audio and video

Smart Displays

other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

