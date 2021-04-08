Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a 1-day sale on wireless speakers and headphones from Tribit, which makes today a decent day to pick up a set of earbuds for as little as $17, noise-cancelling headphones for $56, or a portable speaker for $20.
Meanwhile, Newegg, Bose, and eBay have some deals of their own. The Epic Games Store is giving away another free game this week. And if you need a BIG portable battery pack, there are a few options on sale at the moment.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless earbuds
- Tribit wireless audio sale – Amazon
- Tribit BTH91 true wireless earbuds for $17 – Amazon
- Tribit FlyBuds 3 true wireless earbuds for $29 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds for $35 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQT59)
- Tribit FlyBuds NC noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $40 – Amazon
Wireless headphones
- Tribit QuietPlus active noise cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $56 – Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM3/B wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $195 – Newegg
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $214 – Bose (via eBay)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $228 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $279 – Bose (via eBay)
Wireless speakers
- Tribit XSound Surf 12W portable Bluetooth speaker for $20 – Amazon
- Tribit StormBox 24W 360-degree portable Bluetooth speaker for $46 – Amazon
Other
- Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 for $10 – Amazon
- Logitech M570 wireless trackball mouse for $35 – Best Buy
- RAVPower 252.7Wh portable generator/battery for $150 – Woot
- GOLABS 299Wh portable generator/battery for $200 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- 3 out of 10: Season Two PC game for free – Epic Games Store