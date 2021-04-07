Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

FandangoNow is running a sale on movie trilogies and other collections of films, allowing you to purchase three films for as little as $12. Lenovo is selling a 13 inch convertible Chromebook with a Celeron 5205U processor for $330, while Amazon has a model with a higher performance Core i3-10110U chip for just $36 more. And you can pick up a 65W USB-C wall charger for $26 today… or a 2-pack of 20W chargers for $11.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Chargers

Audio

Downloads & streaming

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

