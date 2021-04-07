Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
FandangoNow is running a sale on movie trilogies and other collections of films, allowing you to purchase three films for as little as $12. Lenovo is selling a 13 inch convertible Chromebook with a Celeron 5205U processor for $330, while Amazon has a model with a higher performance Core i3-10110U chip for just $36 more. And you can pick up a 65W USB-C wall charger for $26 today… or a 2-pack of 20W chargers for $11.
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ w/Celeron 5205U/4GB/64GB for $330 – Lenovo (coupon: RAINYDAYS5)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $366 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1035G4/16GB/512GB for $780 – Lenovo (coupon: RAINYDAYS3)
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10710U/16GB/512GB for $900 – Dell
Chargers
- 20W USB-C wall charger 2-pack for $11 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker PowerPort III 65W USB-C wall charger for $26 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Audio
- Mpow M9 true wireless earbuds for $21 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: MPOWM995)
- Refurb Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds for $90 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $100 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $228 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Anker Soundcore portable Bluetooth speaker for $22 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Downloads & streaming
- Name your price for $164 worth of VR games – Humble Bundle
- Triple Feature sale – get 3 movies for $12 and up – FandangoNow
- Name your price for a bundle of “weird fiction” eBooks – StoryBundle
Other
- Save up to 33 percent on VAVA USB-C docks – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $40 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
