Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a thin and light convertible notebook with an Intel Celeron or Core i3 Comet Lake processor, a 13.3 inch full HD QLED touchscreen display, and a starting price of $550… normally.

Just over a month after Samsung launched its latest Chromebook, the company is running a sale that will let you pick one up for for as little as $450.

That’s the price for a model with an Intel Celeron 5205U processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. If you want a higher-spec version, Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for $600, which also represents a $100 discount off the list price.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Chromebooks

Other PCs & tablets

PC accessories

Audio

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.