Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a thin and light convertible notebook with an Intel Celeron or Core i3 Comet Lake processor, a 13.3 inch full HD QLED touchscreen display, and a starting price of $550… normally.

Just over a month after Samsung launched its latest Chromebook, the company is running a sale that will let you pick one up for for as little as $450.

That’s the price for a model with an Intel Celeron 5205U processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. If you want a higher-spec version, Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for $600, which also represents a $100 discount off the list price.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

