The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a thin and light convertible notebook with an Intel Celeron or Core i3 Comet Lake processor, a 13.3 inch full HD QLED touchscreen display, and a starting price of $550… normally.
Just over a month after Samsung launched its latest Chromebook, the company is running a sale that will let you pick one up for for as little as $450.
That’s the price for a model with an Intel Celeron 5205U processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. If you want a higher-spec version, Core i3-10110U/8GB/128GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for $600, which also represents a $100 discount off the list price.
Chromebooks
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $450 and up – Samsung
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/128GB for $529 – Best Buy
Other PCs & tablets
- ASRock 4X4 BOX-4800U barebones mini PC w/Ryzen 7 4800U for $600 – Newegg
- Microsoft Surface Pro X for $800 and up – Microsoft Store
- Apple iPad 10.2 w/32GB for $300 – Best Buy
- Apple iPad 10.2 w/128GB for $380 – Best Buy
PC accessories
- MEE Audio 1080p webcam with LED ring light for $60 – Best Buy
- MEE Audio 4K UHD conference webcam w/4x zoom and ANC microphone for $120 – Best Buy
- Samsung T7 500GB portable SSD for $79 – Amazon
- Corsair TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 dock for $213 – Amazon
- Netgear Orbi RBK752 AX4200 mesh Wifi router system (2-pack) for $330 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQT32)
Audio
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Life 2 Neo wireless over-ear headphones for $30 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQT27)
- Jabra Elite 45h over-ear wireless headphones for $70 – Walmart