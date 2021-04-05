Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Aukey’s TP-10 true wireless earbuds feature IPX5 water resistance, touch controls, and up to 7 hours of battery life, which you can extend to 28 hours using the included charging case. With a list price of $50, they’re not the most expensive true wireless earbuds around, but they’re also not the cheapest… usually.
But today you can pick up a pair from Amazon for just $12.49 when you click the on-page coupon. That’s one of the lowest prices you’re likely to find for a set of earbuds with these features anytime soon.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Audio
- Aukey EP-T10 true wireless earbuds for $12 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds for $30 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQS96)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Limited Edition wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $249 – Bose
- Sony SRS-XB01 portable Bluetooth speaker for $25 – Best Buy
- Logitech UE Boom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – Best Buy
Laptops
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 convertible w/Ryzen 7 4700U/16GB/512GB for $830 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/256GB for $580 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop w/Corei7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $756 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $585 – Dell
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/512GB for $629 – Amazon
- HP Envy 13 w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $843 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/256GB for $615 – Lenovo
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/512GB for $629 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy
PC accessories
- Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 mesh WiFi 6 router 3-pack for $250 (or 2 for $195) – Amazon
- CalDigit TS3 15-port Thunderbolt 3 dock for $190 – B&H
- Logitech G604 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $65 – Amazon
- Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless ambidextrous gaming mouse for $100 – Amazon
- WD EasyStore 4TB portable HDD for $85 – Best Buy
Other
- Amazfit Band 5 activity tracker for $26 – B&H
- Roku Straming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $40 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar 4K HDR media streamer for $109 – Amazon