Best Buy is running a sale on refurbished and open box products. Amazon continues to offer deep discounts on Fire tablets, Echo smart speakers and displays, and other products. Microsoft is running sales on PC and Xbox games. And AliExpress is holding an 11th anniversary sale with discounts on desktops, laptops, tablets, and a wide range of other products.
Keep in mind that AliExpress is a Chinese marketplace where many different sellers maintain storefronts to sell products that ship top international customers. While some of the gadgets on sale are available for lower prices than you’d find at other stores, you may experience longer shipping times than you’re used to, and customer support may be hit or miss.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Store Sales
- AliExpress 11th anniversary sale – AliExpress
- Amazon Device Deals – Amazon
- Best Buy Outlet sale (save up to 50-percent on clearance and open box products) – Best Buy
Games
- Save up to 75-percent on select PC games – Microsoft Store
- Epic Games Store Spring Sale – Epic Games Store
- Save up to 70-percent on select Xbox games – Microsoft Store
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-month subscription for $1 – Microsoft Store
PCs
- Chuwi LarkBox 2.4″ mini PC w/Celeron J4115/6GB/128GB for $170 – Chuwi/AliExpress
- Mele fanless mini PC w/Celeron J4125/8GB/128GB for $231 – Mele/AliExpress
- Chuwi GemiBook 13″ 2K laptop w/Celeron J4115/12GB/256GB for $369 – Chuwi/AliExpress
- GPD P2 Max 8.9″ mini-laptop w/Core m3-8100Y/16GB/512GB for $750 – Banggood (Save $20 more with new user coupon)
- One Mix 4 10.1″ convertible mini-laptop w/Intel Tiger Lake for $1028 and up – Topton/AliExpress
Audio and video
- Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Bluetooth over-ear headphones for $34 – Anker/AliExpress
- Anker Nebula Capsule mini projector for $248 w/coupon – Anker/AliExpress
Music streaming
- TIDAL HiFi 12-month music streaming subscription for $90 – Best Buy
- Deezer Premium 3-month music streaming subscription for free – Deezer
Other
- Aduro U-Rise XL adjustable tablet stand (2-pack) for $16 – Woot
- Aduro U-Grip adjustable tablet stand/mount for $9 – Woot
- Anker PowerHouse 200 213Wh portable rechargeable generator for $170 – Amazon
- Xiaomi Mi Band 5 for $26 – Hong Kong Goldway/AliExpress