Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy is running a sale on refurbished and open box products. Amazon continues to offer deep discounts on Fire tablets, Echo smart speakers and displays, and other products. Microsoft is running sales on PC and Xbox games. And AliExpress is holding an 11th anniversary sale with discounts on desktops, laptops, tablets, and a wide range of other products.

AliExpress

Keep in mind that AliExpress is a Chinese marketplace where many different sellers maintain storefronts to sell products that ship top international customers. While some of the gadgets on sale are available for lower prices than you’d find at other stores, you may experience longer shipping times than you’re used to, and customer support may be hit or miss.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Store Sales

Games

PCs

Audio and video

Music streaming

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.