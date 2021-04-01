Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

World Backup Day may have come and gone, but Newegg is still offering up to 50-percent off select products, including some good deals on internal, external, and network-attached storage products.

Meanwhile, Amazons is running a sale on select Acer products including desktops, monitors, mice, and tablets. Among other things, you can pick up a Chromebox with an Intel Celeron 3867U Kaby Lake-R processor plus a mouse and keyboard for just $200.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PCs

Storage

Audio

Downloads & Streaming

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.