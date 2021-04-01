Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
World Backup Day may have come and gone, but Newegg is still offering up to 50-percent off select products, including some good deals on internal, external, and network-attached storage products.
Meanwhile, Amazons is running a sale on select Acer products including desktops, monitors, mice, and tablets. Among other things, you can pick up a Chromebox with an Intel Celeron 3867U Kaby Lake-R processor plus a mouse and keyboard for just $200.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PCs
- Acer Chromebox CXI3 mini PC w/Celeron 3867U/4GB/128GB + kb & mouse for $200 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad 14″ laptop w/Pentium Silver N5030/4GB/128GB for $325 – EndearDistributors (via eBay)
- Dell Inspiron 14 convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – Dell (via eBay)
Storage
- Toshiba Canvio Basics 4TB portable HDD for $81 – Newegg (coupon: 4BGSLTDY95)
- QNAP TS-431K-US 4-bay NAS for $252 – Newegg (coupon: 4BGSLTDY88)
- QNAP TS-251D-2G-US 2-bay NAS for $187 – Newegg (coupon: 4BGSLTDY87)
Audio
- Microsoft Surface Headphones (1st-gen) for $106 – Woot (or $96 for Prime members who order using the Woot app)
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds for $60 – Best Buy
- JBL Go 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $20 – AT&T
Downloads & Streaming
- Tales of the Neon Sea PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- 8 PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Prime Gaming
Other
- Save up to 28-percent on select Acer products – Amazon
- Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air (4th-gen) or iPad Pro (11 inch, 2nd-gen) for $199 – Amazon