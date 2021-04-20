As promised, Chuwi’s first laptop with Intel Iris Xe Max discrete graphics is now available for purchase.

The Chuwi CoreBook Xe is a 3.9 pound laptop with a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display, an Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake processor, and Intel’s discrete GPU for laptops. It has 8GB of memory and a 512GB PCIe NVMe solid state drive. And the laptop is available from Chuwi for $699.

While the processor is a mid-range laptop chip released in 2019, the discrete GPU should give the laptop a little more graphics horsepower than you’d normally find in a laptop in this price range, and it makes the CoreBook Xe kind of a premium device compared with other Chuwi laptops, which tend to have cheaper, lower-performance processors with integrated graphics.

Intel positions the Iris Xe Max GPU as more of a solution for content creation than gaming, but with 96 execution units, 4GB of graphics memory, and a dynamic frequency of 1.65 GHz, it should be good enough for handling some light gaming duties as well.

The laptop has a cooling system featuring eight copper tubes and two fans with support for four speeds to help balance noise and cooling power.

Ports include Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also a switch on the side of the notebook that can disable the laptop’s webcam when you’re not using it.

The notebook supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, features a 90 Wh battery, and measures 14.1″ x 9.5″ x 0.7″.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

