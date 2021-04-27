As expected, Amazon is launching a new version of its Fire HD 10 tablet with several new models. The new entry-level model for 2021 keeps the same $150 starting price as the 2019 model, but Amazon’s new model has more RAM, a brighter display, and support for larger microSD cards.

It’s also just one of several new 10 inch tablets from Amazon this year. The company is also introducing a new Fire HD 10 Plus model with more memory and support for wireless charging, a Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle that makes Amazon’s tablet a bit more of a laptop replacement, and new Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablets.

The new Fire HD 10 tablets should be available starting May 26 for $150 and up, and they’re up for pre-order starting today.

The new Amazon Fire HD 10 sports a 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display that Amazon says is 10-percent brighter than one on its previous-gen tablet. It has 3GB of RAM, which is an upgrade from the 2GB found in the 2019 model.

The $150 starting price gets you a model with 32GB of built-in storage, or you can pay $190 for a 64GB model (or you can buy two 64GB versions for $285 thanks to a temporary 25-percent discount when you buy two).

You can also now use microSD cards up to 1TB with the tablet. The 2019 model only supported cards up to 512GB.

The tablet has stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port and support for up to 15-watt fast charging (although you’ll have to pay extra for a fast charger since the starting price only includes a 9W charger). It has a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front-facing camera and dual microphones.

Amazon says the Fire HD 10 has a 2 GHz octa-core processor. Since the developer documentation for the new tablet isn’t live yet, I’m not sure if it’s the same 2 GHz octa-core processor used in the 2019 model, but since that tablet was already the fastest in Amazon’s lineup, I wouldn’t be too disappointed to see the company stick with the MediaTek MT8183 processor in order to help keep the price low.

The tablet measures 247 x 166 x 9.2mm (9.73″ x 6.53″ x 0.36″) and weighs 465 grams, or just over a pound.

On the outside, this tablet looks identical to the standard model. But for $180 and up you get two bonus features: 4GB of RAM rather than 3GB and support for wireless charging.

Just note that a wireless charging dock is not included in the base price. List prices for a bundle that includes the wireless charger and tablet start at $230, although Amazon is currently offering a $10 discount.

This bundle includes the standard Amazon Fire HD 10 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage plus a keyboard case that has a detachable Bluetooth keyboard and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal Edition, which allows you to use Microsoft’s Office apps on the tablet as well as 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage.

Just keep in mind that you’ll need to renew that subscription after the first year if you want to continue using Microsoft’s apps and services.

Amazon says the Bluetooth keyboard has a rechargeable battery that’s good for up to 400 hours of use. The keyboard charges separately from the tablet.

The Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle is available exclusively in the US for now, although I suspect the new Bluetooth keyboard cover may be available internationally.

List prices for the Productivity Bundle start at $270, but Amazon is currently taking pre-orders for a promotional price of $220 and up.

As usual, Amazon is offering a Kids edition version of its new tablet. This one comes with a “kid-proof” bumper case that’s available in blue, aquamarine, or lavender colors and which has a kickstand that also works as a handle.

Aside from the case, what sets this tablet apart from the standard model are the software and services. That includes:

2-year worry-free guarantee (if the tablet breaks for any reason, Amazon will replace it for free)

1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with access to thousands of kid-friendly books, games, videos, and songs

Parental controls

This tablet is priced at $200 and is only available in a single configuration with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. But right now Amazon is offering a 30-percent discount when you pre-order two Fire HD 10 Kids tablets, bringing the price of a 2-pack to just $280.

Amazon is also introducing new Kids Pro versions of all of its tablets including models with 7, 8, and 10 inch displays.

Like the normal Kids Edition models, these tablets come with a 2-year worry-free guarantee, a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, and parental controls. But these tablets have a slimmer bumper case and a few different features including:

A home screen that more closely resembles what you see on a tablet that’s not designed for kids

Digital Store with access to kid-friendly apps, games and content (that kids can request and parents can approve)

Amazon Kids web browser with “open but filtered access to the web for school projects and online curriculum” with support for parental blocks

Voice and video calling over WiFi “with parent-approved contacts”

Music with kid-friendly tunes from iHeartRadio Family

It does feel a little funny to append “pro” to the name of a tablet designed for kids. But I think we’ve moved long past the time where pro was short for “professional” when it comes to mobile devices. Smartphones, tablets, and other devices with pro in the name are basically just regular devices with a few bonus features that typically jack up the price.

In the case of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro though, the starting price is the same as for the non-Pro model. The tablet is up for pre-order for $200 and it should begin shipping May 26.

