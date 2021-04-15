The first Chromebooks with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors are coming soon. Last fall Acer introduced the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 with a 13.3 inch full HD display, a convertible tablet-style design and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor and promised it’d be available for purchase in the first quarter of 2021.

That didn’t happen. But it looks like the Chromebook Spin 513 is coming soon. As first spotted by About Chromebooks, two models are now listed on the Acer website with suggested retail prices of $480 and up. Several internet retails are showing prices as low as $417 but it’s unclear when the Chromebook will actually be in stock.

While that makes the Chromebook Spin 513 a little expensive by Chromebook standards, the laptop has a few features you won’t find on entry-level models including a backlit keyboard, a 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display, and a 360-degree hinge.

The 2.7 pound convertible Chromebook is powered by Qualcomm’s entry-level laptop processor with 8 Kryo 468 CPU cores and Adreno 618 graphics, it’ll be interesting to see how the laptop compares with the latest Chromebooks with Intel or MediaTek processors.

One thing that Qualcomm’s chipset makes possible is support for 4G LTE… but that doesn’t seem to be an option on any of the configurations currently listed by Acer and online retailers. The only configurations shown so far are WiFi-only versions with either 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In the US, it seems all models feature 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, a 45Wh battery, a 720p webcam, support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5, and a port selection that includes:

2 x USB 3.2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Type-A

3.5mm mic/headphone

Both of the USB-C ports can be used for charging or connecting an external display thanks to support for USB Power Delivery and DisplayPort functionality.

The Chromebook Spin 513 has a 45 Wh battery and the convertible notebook measures about 12.2″ x 8.2″ x 0.6″ and weighs 2.65 pounds.

