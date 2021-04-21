Amazon could be preparing to launch a new Fire tablet soon. An unannounced device that showed up at the FCC website today has all the hallmarks of an Amazon Fire tablet.

There’s no word on the screen size, display resolution, or processor. But Amazon’s strategy for the past few years has been to provide budget hardware, so I wouldn’t count on a premium device with bleeding edge specs.

That said, the Fire HD 10 is about due for a refresh.

So what does the FCC listing tell us about the new device? It confirms that the gadget will feature WiFi 5 and Bluetooth LE as well as a microSD card reader, USB port, and 3.5mm audio jack. But that’s about all we know so far.

As TabletMonkeys points out, the FCC documents refer to the device as a “wireless tablet,” which is also how Amazon sometimes describes its Echo Show smart displays in FCC documents. But Echo Show devices don’t tend to have microSD card slots, so this is most likely a Fire tablet, and if I had to guess I’d say it’s most likely either a new Fire HD 10 or something entirely new.

Amazon’s current-gen Fire HD 10 tablet, which sells for $150, was first released in 2019. With a 10 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display and a MediaTek MT8183 processor, it’s still the biggest, fastest, highest-resolution tablet Amazon currently sells.

But the 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets supports Bluetooth 5.0 and microSD cards up to 1TB, while the 2019 Fire HD 10 tops out at Bluetooth 4.2 and 512GB microSD cards.

Amazon’s 2020 Fire HD 8 Plus tablet also fire tablet fcc site:liliputing.com: that 8 inch tablet has 3GB of RAM, which is 50-percent more than the Fire HD 10 has. And the Fire HD 8 Plus supports wireless charging, which the 10 inch tablet does not.

Amazon Fire 7 (2019) Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) Display 7 inch, 1024 x 600 8 inch, 1280 x 800 8 inch, 1280 x 800 10 inch, 1920 x 1200 Storage 16GB or 32GB + microSD (up to 512GB) 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 512GB) RAM 1GB 2GB 3GB 2GB CPU MediaTek MT8163V/B

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT8168

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz MediaTek MT8168

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz MediaTek MT8183

4 x ARM Cortex-A73 @ 2 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz GPU Mali-T720 MP2 Mali-G52 3EE MC1 Mali-G52 3EE MC1 Mali-G72 MP3 Battery Up to 7 hours Up to 12 hours Up to 12 hours Up to 12 hours Ports micro USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Type-C USB 2.0 Type-C USB 2.0 Type-C Charging time 4 hours 5 hours (5W wired) 4 hours (9W wired), 3 hours (wireless) 4 hours (9W wired) Speakers Mono Stereo Stereo Stereo WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 4.1 5.0 5.0 4.2 Cameras 2MP front & rear 2MP front & rear 2MP front & rear 2MP front & rear Latest OS version Fire OS 7 Fire OS 7 Fire OS 7 Fire OS 7 Dimensions 192mm x 115mm x 9.6mm 202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm 202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm 262mm x 159mm x 9.8mm Weight 286 grams 355 grams 355 grams 504 grams Starting price (MSRP) $50 $90 $110 $150

So it’s quite likely that Amazon is preparing an updated Fire HD 10 that at least matches the Fire HD 8 Plus when it comes to memory, removable storage, and Bluetooth capabilities. I also wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a new Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus option with support for wireless charging (I doubt it’ll be a standard feature, as that would likely raise the starting price).

Amazon hardware tends to show up at the FCC shortly before launch, so I would expect an official announcement in the coming weeks.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

