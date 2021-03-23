Smartphones designed for gamers are definitively a thing these days, with an emphasis on features like high-quality audio, high screen refresh rates, and low-latency touch sampling.

Some models are pricey, like the new Asus ROG Phone 5 that sells for $950 and up. And then there’s the Xiaomi Black Shark 4, which have much lower starting prices.

The Black Shark 4 is up for pre-order in China for around $385 and up, while the Black Shark 4 Pro starts at $615.

Both phones feature 6.67 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED displays with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 720 Hz touch sampling rate. Both feature 4,500 mAh batteries, 120W fast charging support, and support for up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and pressure-sensitive shoulder keys that can act as extra buttons while gaming.

But while the Black Shark 4 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, LPDDR5 5500 MHz memory, and UFS 3.1 storage, the Pro model has a more powerful Snapdragon 888 chip, LPDDR5 6400 MHz memory, UFS 3.1 storage and a RAMDisk feature that allows apps or games to use RAM as storage for faster performance.

The Pro model also has a 64MP primary camera while the basic Black Shark 4’s primary camera has a 48MP image sensor.

One key difference between these phones and the Asus ROG Phone 5 though? Xiaomi and Black Shark phones aren’t generally available for purchase in North America.

via MySmartPrice and GSM Arena

