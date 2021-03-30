Xiaomi is launching two new laptops in April that feature 11th-gen Intel Core 35-watt processors, NVIDIA’s entry-level GeForce MX450 graphics, high-resolution displays and thin and light designs that look… familiar.

The Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 14 inch is a 3.3 pound laptop with a 2.5K LCD display featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It goes up for pre-order in China April 26 for about $800 and up.

Xiaomis’ new Mi Laptop Pro 15 inch is a larger model with a 3.5K OLED display and a $990 starting price. It’s up for pre-order starting today and should be available in China starting April 2.

The Mi Laptop Pro 15″ has a 16:10 aspect ratio display with a pixel density of 261 pixels per inch, support for 100-percent DCI-P3 color gamut and the ability to display more than 10 billion colors. The screen is covered in Corning Gorilla Glass and the notebook has a 93-percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to slim bezels on all sides (although the bottom bezel is thicker than the top or sides).

Other features include a 66 Wh battery, support for 100W fast charging, Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C ports, a fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, and an aluminum body that measures 15.9mm (0.63 inches) at its thinnest point.

The 14 inch model also has Thunderbolt 4, a fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, and aluminum body. This model is as thin as 15.6mm (0.61″) and while it also supports 100W fast charging, it has a smaller 56 Wh battery.

Both models ship standard with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of solid state storage, and both will be available with 11th-gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 Tiger Lake H35 processor options.

Xiaomi also plans to launch a version of the Mi Laptop Pro 15 with an AMD Ryzen 5000H processor, but that model won’t be available until May.

Sadly it’s unlikely that any of these laptops will be available for purchase in North America anytime soon. While you can often find Xiaomi laptops for sale from stores that ship Chinese gadgets to international customers, the notebooks aren’t designed for use outside of China and typically ship with a Chinese language version of Windows 10 pre-installed.

via Xiaomi (1)(2)(3)

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

