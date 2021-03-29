Chinese phone maker Xiaomi’s latest flagship phones feature Qualcomm’s fastest smartphone processor, speedy LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage, and AMOLED displays with 120 Hz refresh rates.
The Xiaomi Mi 11i also has a triple camera system made up of a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP telemacro camera, while the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP wide-angle camera, 48MP ultra-wide camera, and 48MP telephoto camera with a 5X optical zoom lens – Xiaomi says it supports 10X hybrid zoom or 120X digital zoom.
As expected, the Mi 11 Ultra also has a secondary 1.1 inch AMOLED touchscreen on the back of the phone that can display notifications, allow you to frame a selfie using the rear cameras, or control phone functions without flipping it around.
Both phones feature 20MP front-facing cameras, stereo speakers, support for WiFi 6, NFC, 5G networks with dual SIM support, and an IR blaster feature
But in addition to the secondary screen and higher-performance camera system, the Ultra has a larger, higher-resolution primary display, a bigger battery, support for wireless charging and faster wired charging, and, unsurprisingly, a higher price tag.
The two new phones join the original Xiaomi Mi 11 which launched globally in February for $900 and up. There are also two new “Lite” models, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite with a Snapdragon 732G processor and a 4G modem and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G which is one of the first phones powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 780G processor.
Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the Mi 11i and Mi 11 Ultra:
|Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
|Xiaomi Mi 11i
|Primary Display
|6.81 inch
AMOLED
Quad-curved
3200 x 1440 pixels
120 refresh rate
480 Hz touch sampling rate
HDR10+ Dolby Vision 360°
|6.67 inch AMOLED
2400 x 1080 pixels
120 Hz refresh rate
360 Hz touch sampling rate
|Secondary Display
|1.1 inch AMOLED
126 x 294
Supports always-on display
Notification alerts
Rear selfie preview
|N/A
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Memory/Storage
|12GB+256GB
|8GB+128GB
8GB+256GB
|Rear cameras
|50MP wide angle camera
Samsung GN2, 1/1.12″ sensor size, 1.4μm pixel size, 2.8μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel
f/1.95, 8P lens
48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide angle camera
128° FOV, 1/2.0” sensor size, 0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel
f/2.2, PDAF, 7P lens
48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto camera
5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, 120x digital zoom
1/2.0” sensor size, 0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f/4.1
|108MP main camera
1/1.52″ sensor size,0.7μm, 9-in-1 binning into one large 2.1μm pixel
f/1.75, 7P lens,
8MP ultra-wide camera
FOV 119º, f/2.2
5MP telemacro camera
f/2.4, AF (3cm-7cm)
|Front camera
|20MP in-display selfie camera
f/2.2, 0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 78˚ FOV, FF
|20MP
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM, Dual 5G standby
USB Type-C
Bluetooth 5.2
Wi-Fi 6E / Wi-Fi 6
Multi-functional NFC and IR blaster
|Dual SIM, dual 5G standby
Wi-Fi 6
Multi-functional NFC and IR blaster
USB Type-C
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
|4,50 mAh
|Charging
|67W (wired)
67W (wireless)
10W reverse charging
|33W (wired)
|Security
|In-screen fingerprint reader
AI face unlock
|Side fingerprint reader
AI face unlock
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
Harman Kardon
Hi-Res Audio Certification
|Stereo Speakers
Dolby Atmos
|Water resistance
|IP68
|N/A
|Colors
|Ceramic White
Ceramic Black
|Celestial Silver
Frosty White
Cosmic Black
|Dimensions
|164.3mm x 74.6mm x 8.38mm
|??? x ?? x 7.8mm
|Weight
|234 grams
|196 grams
|Price
|€1,199 (12GB+256GB)
|€649 (8GB+128GB)
€699 (8GB+256GB)
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11i
via Xiaomi (YouTube)