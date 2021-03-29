Chinese phone maker Xiaomi’s latest flagship phones feature Qualcomm’s fastest smartphone processor, speedy LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage, and AMOLED displays with 120 Hz refresh rates.

The Xiaomi Mi 11i also has a triple camera system made up of a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP telemacro camera, while the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP wide-angle camera, 48MP ultra-wide camera, and 48MP telephoto camera with a 5X optical zoom lens – Xiaomi says it supports 10X hybrid zoom or 120X digital zoom.

As expected, the Mi 11 Ultra also has a secondary 1.1 inch AMOLED touchscreen on the back of the phone that can display notifications, allow you to frame a selfie using the rear cameras, or control phone functions without flipping it around.

Both phones feature 20MP front-facing cameras, stereo speakers, support for WiFi 6, NFC, 5G networks with dual SIM support, and an IR blaster feature

But in addition to the secondary screen and higher-performance camera system, the Ultra has a larger, higher-resolution primary display, a bigger battery, support for wireless charging and faster wired charging, and, unsurprisingly, a higher price tag.

The two new phones join the original Xiaomi Mi 11 which launched globally in February for $900 and up. There are also two new “Lite” models, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite with a Snapdragon 732G processor and a 4G modem and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G which is one of the first phones powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 780G processor.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the Mi 11i and Mi 11 Ultra:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Xiaomi Mi 11i Primary Display 6.81 inch

AMOLED

Quad-curved

3200 x 1440 pixels

120 refresh rate

480 Hz touch sampling rate

HDR10+ Dolby Vision 360° 6.67 inch AMOLED

2400 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate

360 Hz touch sampling rate Secondary Display 1.1 inch AMOLED

126 x 294

Supports always-on display

Notification alerts

Rear selfie preview N/A Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Memory/Storage 12GB+256GB 8GB+128GB

8GB+256GB Rear cameras 50MP wide angle camera

Samsung GN2, 1/1.12″ sensor size, 1.4μm pixel size, 2.8μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel

f/1.95, 8P lens

48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide angle camera

128° FOV, 1/2.0” sensor size, 0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel

f/2.2, PDAF, 7P lens

48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto camera

5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, 120x digital zoom

1/2.0” sensor size, 0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f/4.1 108MP main camera

1/1.52″ sensor size,0.7μm, 9-in-1 binning into one large 2.1μm pixel

f/1.75, 7P lens,

8MP ultra-wide camera

FOV 119º, f/2.2

5MP telemacro camera

f/2.4, AF (3cm-7cm) Front camera 20MP in-display selfie camera

f/2.2, 0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 78˚ FOV, FF 20MP Connectivity Dual SIM, Dual 5G standby

USB Type-C

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6E / Wi-Fi 6

Multi-functional NFC and IR blaster Dual SIM, dual 5G standby

Wi-Fi 6

Multi-functional NFC and IR blaster

USB Type-C Battery 5,000 mAh 4,50 mAh Charging 67W (wired)

67W (wireless)

10W reverse charging 33W (wired) Security In-screen fingerprint reader

AI face unlock Side fingerprint reader

AI face unlock Audio Stereo speakers

Harman Kardon

Hi-Res Audio Certification Stereo Speakers

Dolby Atmos Water resistance IP68 N/A Colors Ceramic White

Ceramic Black Celestial Silver

Frosty White

Cosmic Black Dimensions 164.3mm x 74.6mm x 8.38mm ??? x ?? x 7.8mm Weight 234 grams 196 grams Price €1,199 (12GB+256GB) €649 (8GB+128GB)

€699 (8GB+256GB)

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

via Xiaomi (YouTube)

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

