The first jailbreak tool that works with the iPhone 12 is here. In fact, the latest versions of unc0ver, which was released last weekend, works with any iPhone or iPad running iOS 11 through iOS 14.3.

There is one catch – Unc0ver version 6 was released about a month after Apple released iOS 14.4, patching a security vulnerability exploited by the jailbreak utility. So folks who’ve already updated the software on their devices are out of luck.

Jailbreaking an iOS device allows you to run unsigned code on an iPhone or iPad. That means you can install applications that may not be available in the App Store including software that can change the way iOS behaves.

The down side is that you may have to forego the latest security patches from Apple to keep your device jailbroken. The Unc0ver team notes that if you try to install iOS 14.4 or a future update after jailbreaking your device, you will not be able to re-jailbreak.

You can find jailbreaking instructions and more information at the Unc0ver website.

via TechCrunch, Redmond Pie, and @altstoreio

