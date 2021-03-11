Linux laptop company Tuxedo Computers is now offering a handful of notebooks with support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics, including the new Tuxedo Book XP15 Gen 12 notebook which is a 4.4 pound computer with a 15.6 inch display, an Intel Core i7-10870H processor, and support for up to RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics.

That kind of horsepower doesn’t come cheap though: Prices start at 1,599 Euros, or about $1,900.

For that price you get a model with just 8GB of RAM and 250GB of storage, but you do get Intel’s 45W octa-core processor paired with NVIDIA RTX 3060 Max-Q graphics and a 144 Hz full HD matte IPS display.

If you can afford to pay extra, the notebook is also available with RTX 3070 or 3080 Max-Q graphics, a 300 Hz matte IPS display, or a 4K OLED display (which is the most expensive option, even though it only has a 60 Hz refresh rate).

Tuxedo also lets you configure the XP15 Gen 12 with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 4TB of solid state storage. It’s available with backlit keyboards with multiple language layouts, and the WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless card is optional.

Probably the most unusual thing about Tuxedo’s computers though, are the operating systems. Tuxedo will let you configure the system with Ubuntu or the company’s own Ubuntu-based Tuxedo OS. You can also have a notebook shipped without any operating system installed at all if you’d rather load your own.

Need a bigger screen? The new Tuxedo Book XP17 Gen 12 is also now available with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics. The specs and options for this model are largely the same as for the smaller version, but the Tuxedo Book XP17 has a 17.3 inch display and an 1,859 Euro (~$2,220) starting price.

via 9to5Linux

