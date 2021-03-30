XMG’s latest laptop is a desktop replacement in about as true a sense as you can get. It’s a 17 inch notebook PC powered by up to a 125-watt Intel Core i9-11900K and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics with up to a 165-watt TGP.

In other words, the XMG Ultra 17 is a laptop with the beating heart of a desktop PC, and a rather high-performance (and energy hungry) desktop at that.

Weighing more than 10 pounds and measuring about 1.7 inches thick, it’s more of a luggable laptop than a truly compact portable. But it’s certainly easier to move around than a desktop PC. And with a 97 Wh battery, you should be able the computer unplugged for at least a little while.

The XMG Ultra 17 is available from European retailer Bestware for €2,799 (~$3,290)and up.

The starting price is for a model with an Intel Core i7-11700K processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 500GB Samsung 980 Pro SSD, and a 17 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display with a 300 Hz refresh rate.

But the computer can also be configured with up to 128GB of RAM, up to a 4K display, and with more powerful CPU and graphics options.

Standard features include

4 x M.2 2280 slots for storage (1 x PCIe x4, 1 x SATA III, and 2 x support either)

4 x SODIMM slots for DDR4-3200 dual channel RAM

2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

2 x Mini DisplayPort 1.3a

1 x headphone jack

1 x mic input + S/PDIF optical

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x SD card reader

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5

Backlit keyboard with per-key RGB lighting

Fingerprint reader

The laptop can support up for three external displays and has a built-in 2.1 channel audio system, which should make it pretty usable for gaming or graphic design. I just wouldn’t hold out high hopes for long battery life.

Fortunately, unlike most modern laptops, the XMG Ultra 17 seems to have a removable battery. So I guess you could carry around a spare if you need one. That’s bound to be easier than carrying the charger, which includes two 280 watt power supplies.

