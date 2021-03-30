XMG’s latest laptop is a desktop replacement in about as true a sense as you can get. It’s a 17 inch notebook PC powered by up to a 125-watt Intel Core i9-11900K and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics with up to a 165-watt TGP.

In other words, the XMG Ultra 17 is a laptop with the beating heart of a desktop PC, and a rather high-performance (and energy hungry) desktop at that.

Weighing more than 10 pounds and measuring about 1.7 inches thick, it’s more of a luggable laptop than a truly compact portable. But it’s certainly easier to move around than a desktop PC. And with a 97 Wh battery, you should be able the computer unplugged for at least a little while.

The XMG Ultra 17 is available from European retailer Bestware for €2,799 (~$3,290)and up.

The starting price is for a model with an Intel Core i7-11700K processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 500GB Samsung 980 Pro SSD, and a 17 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display with a 300 Hz refresh rate.

But the computer can also be configured with up to 128GB of RAM, up to a 4K display, and with more powerful CPU and graphics options.

Standard features include

  • 4 x M.2 2280 slots for storage (1 x PCIe x4, 1 x SATA III, and 2 x support either)
  • 4 x SODIMM slots for DDR4-3200 dual channel RAM
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 4
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
  • 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
  • 1 x HDMI 2.1
  • 2 x Mini DisplayPort 1.3a
  • 1 x headphone jack
  • 1 x mic input + S/PDIF optical
  • 1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet
  • 1 x SD card reader
  • WiFi 6
  • Bluetooth 5
  • Backlit keyboard with per-key RGB lighting
  • Fingerprint reader

The laptop can support up for three external displays and has a built-in 2.1 channel audio system, which should make it pretty usable for gaming or graphic design. I just wouldn’t hold out high hopes for long battery life.

Fortunately, unlike most modern laptops, the XMG Ultra 17 seems to have a removable battery. So I guess you could carry around a spare if you need one. That’s bound to be easier than carrying the charger, which includes two 280 watt power supplies.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.