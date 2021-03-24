Over the past few years Chinese PC maker One Netbook has released a bunch of mini-laptop computers in a range of sizes and styles. But the company’s next device will be a little different.
The upcoming One XPlayer is a Windows PC shaped like a handheld game console. It has a touchscreen display in the center, game controllers on the sides, and an Intel Tiger Lake processor under the hood. One thing it doesn’t have? A physical keyboard.
One Netbook posted a short teaser to Chinese video site Bilibili today, and the company plans to share more details in the coming days.
This won’t be the company’s first computer aimed at gamers. The One Netbook OneGx1 Pro mini-laptop also features an Intel Tiger Lake processor, Intel Xe graphics, and detachable game controllers.
But the new One XPlayer drops the physical keyboard for a more compact design, and since the game controllers are integrated rather than detachable, you shouldn’t feel any flex while holding the system. It’s also expected to ship with more powerful versions of Intel’s 11th-gen processors.
The One XPlayer is expected to be available with Intel Core i5-1135G7, Core i7-1165G7, and Core i7-1185G7 processor options. That’s a step up from the Core i5-1130G7 and Core i7-1160G7 chips available in some of the company’s other recent computers, although when reviewing the One Mix 4, I found that the real-world performance differences aren’t all that great.
Here’s what we know about the One XPlayer’s specs so far:
|Display
|8.4 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
|Processor
|Core i5-1135G7
Core i7-1165G7
Core i7-1185G7
|Storage
|M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe
|Battery
|60 Wh
The XPlayer also looks similar (but not quite identical) to a new device coming soon from China’s Tencent Games, and One Netbook has announced it’s holding an “internal device test meeting” at a Tencent building in Shenzen on March 28, suggesting the two companies may be working together.
One Netbook isn’t the only company playing in the mobile gaming PC space. When the One XPlayer arrives, it will compete with a handful of other devices that are already shipping, including the GPD Win 3 (5.5 inch display, slide-out capacitive touch keyboard, and up to an Intel Core i5-1165G7 processor) and AYA Neo (7 inch touchscreen-only device with AMD Ryzen 5 4500U).
via One Netbook Discord channel
This is very tempting. We’ll see how the price is though. I almost got the Aya Neo but based on benchmarks and reviews, the Vega GPU in that isn’t that great. Figured the Intel Xe graphics is probably better but I’ll wait and see.
Yeah, PC gaming needs a keyboard too unless you want to pay premium money to only adequately play a limited number of PC games. Or this thing costs < $200 to justify the limitations no matter the costs of the components.
The thing with handheld gaming consoles is that games are specifically made for them. I doubt any gaming studio will make games specifically for this Windows device.
Seems like a niche device within an already niche market.
Nah… Nowadays, every modern multiplatform game on PC has native gamepad support, from native PC ports, PC exclusives, Xbox Game Pass games and PlayStation ports; that’s not exactly a ‘limited number of PC games’.
Maybe you’re older or speaking from a perspective of 15 years ago, but things have changed a lot since then when it comes to native controller support in PC games. Not to mention Steam’s excellent controller mapping utility has brought controller support to older / non supported games.
For games that absolutely require a keyboard (and mouse), like CSGO or Dota 2, you wouldn’t want to play them with a gamepad in the first place. However, you could simply place the device on a desk, connect it to a monitor, with a KB/M attached, and use it as a portable desktop PC.
And yes, these are currently for a niche market, because these devices (and the small nm SoC’s which power them) are still very new. Also, they all cost ~$750+950, because they’re currently being produced by relatively small independent companies. But the economics could change as more mainstream companies get involved and possibly with future DLSS solutions.
On YouTube, the Aya Neo is currently getting a lot of mainstream attention, so the public awareness for these devices is growing with each month.
It’s a new industry of PC gaming; last year, the GPD Win Max came out, but this year 3 or 4 (or 5?) devices are coming, and next year there will Ryzen 5800U powered devices or better. So while it’s a niche market now, it could become bigger and rival the gaming laptop market, in the coming years.
And you talk about how games need to be specifically made for handhelds, but the Switch basically just plays regular AAA console games/ ports, and is insanely popular. So the demand for a portable that plays AAA games is clearly there. And if you really want to play smaller more handheld-style games, there are plenty of bitesize games like that on Steam/EGS.
The concept is for people who want to play with gamepad controls, which is possible for nearly every game out there today, with the exception of strategy games, or perhaps some other unique genres.
I play all of my Steam games over Steam Link, streamed to my TV, using an Xbox One controller, and I’ve only encountered maybe 1 game ever that didn’t support gamepads.
Looks like it took a page out of Ford’s “New edge” design language.
It’s nice to see this segment taking off a bit more. Now lets get some of these devices for sale in the North American market. I’m not sending $1000 overseas for an non-warrantied product.
Not liking the direction of these gaming handhelds getting rid of the physical keyboard or using a pretend capacitive keyboard.
There are enough PC games where a keyboard would be useful in addition to the gaming controls. Plus using these as regular handheld PCs with keyboards makes it easier to justify the high price (probably not One Netbook’s usual over inflated prices though).
One Netbook should port their A1 swivel screen to the OneGx1 instead.
Generally agree, but the one solid counterargument I can think of is that pretty much every Chinese device manufacturer manages to screw up the keyboard layout in a completely different way on the device, so the nice thing about it being detached is that you get some freedom as to how you want your keeb to be. Want to use BT? USB? Qwerty? Dvorak? Split? Ortholinear? It’s your call when it’s not built in to the system.
You can use a detached keyboard with any device though. I guess the handheld could be a bit slimmer without a keyboard looking at the AYA NEO.