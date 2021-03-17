Intel’s Jasper Lake processors are inexpensive, low-power chips with featuring the company’s 10nm Tremont CPU core architecture. Officially unveiled in January, they’re expected to arrive soon in laptops like the next-gen Acer Chromebook Spin 511 and 512. But it looks like they’re also headed to tablets.

Chinese PC maker Chuwi is starting to show off a new Chuwi Hi10 Go tablet with an Intel Pentium Silver N5100 Jasper Lake processor. It’s a Windows tablet with a 10.1 inch display and support for a detachable keyboard, and the Hi10 Go is expected to be available for purchase in April.

The tablet sports a 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. It has a 22 Wh battery, two USB Type-C ports, HDMI support, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader.

In addition to a detachable keyboard, the tablet supports an optional digital pen for pressure sensitive input.

Powered by Intel’s Celeron N5100 6-watt, quad-core processor with a base frequency of 1.1 GHz and support for boot speeds up to 2.8 GHz, Intel says the new processor should deliver up to a 35-percent performance boost over the previous-gen Pentium Silver N4100 processor, which is a 14nm chip with top burst speeds of 2.4 GHz and a slower, older integrated graphics solution.

I still wouldn’t expect the Chuwi Hi10 Go to be a speed demon. Jasper Lake chips are still designed for energy-efficient, wallet-friendly products rather than high-performance computers. But hopefully Intel can deliver on its promise of performance gains for low-end devices like Chuwi’s new tablet.

Pricing for the Hi10 Go should be announced closer to availability.

via PC Watch and GizChina

