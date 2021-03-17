Intel’s Jasper Lake processors are inexpensive, low-power chips with featuring the company’s 10nm Tremont CPU core architecture. Officially unveiled in January, they’re expected to arrive soon in laptops like the next-gen Acer Chromebook Spin 511 and 512. But it looks like they’re also headed to tablets.
Chinese PC maker Chuwi is starting to show off a new Chuwi Hi10 Go tablet with an Intel Pentium Silver N5100 Jasper Lake processor. It’s a Windows tablet with a 10.1 inch display and support for a detachable keyboard, and the Hi10 Go is expected to be available for purchase in April.
The tablet sports a 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. It has a 22 Wh battery, two USB Type-C ports, HDMI support, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader.
In addition to a detachable keyboard, the tablet supports an optional digital pen for pressure sensitive input.
Powered by Intel’s Celeron N5100 6-watt, quad-core processor with a base frequency of 1.1 GHz and support for boot speeds up to 2.8 GHz, Intel says the new processor should deliver up to a 35-percent performance boost over the previous-gen Pentium Silver N4100 processor, which is a 14nm chip with top burst speeds of 2.4 GHz and a slower, older integrated graphics solution.
I still wouldn’t expect the Chuwi Hi10 Go to be a speed demon. Jasper Lake chips are still designed for energy-efficient, wallet-friendly products rather than high-performance computers. But hopefully Intel can deliver on its promise of performance gains for low-end devices like Chuwi’s new tablet.
Pricing for the Hi10 Go should be announced closer to availability.
I would call this product a “convertible” or 2-in-1 device. Calling this a tablet (while it may have a similar form factor) is really an insult to tablets.
First, the chipset is not anything like other tablet chipsets… and second the operating system is windows.
This could be the lightest battery powered windows 10 device in history… but please do not call it a tablet.
Windows tablets have been around for longer than iOS or Android tablets.
Sorry about the use of the term “convertible”… that implies a non-removable keyboard (which this does not have). Windows CE tablets were the first… please include the “CE”.
I was referring to this kind of device: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microsoft_Tablet_PC
I also tend to agree – I use “convertible” to refer to computers with permanently attached keyboards but 360 degree or swivel hinges that let you convert to tablet mode, and I use 2-in-1 to refer to detachables. But I typically only use that nomenclature for systems where the keyboard is included rather than sold as an optional accessory.
So while you can use the Surface pro or Surface Go as a 2-in-1, I usually just call them tablets.
We also may be alone in this fight – Dell routinely refers to its 360-degree convertibles as “2-in-1” computers.