Chinese electronics company Teclast sells a number of laptops, tablets, and accessories, but for the most par the company has focused on budget devices that often have premium design, but underwhelming specs.

Now the company is getting ready to begin selling premium hardware under its new T.Bolt line, starting with the new Teclast T.Bolt 10 DG. It’s a 4 pound laptop with a 15.6 inch, full HD display, slim bezels, a metal chassis, backlit keyboard, and plenty of ports.

It’s also powered by an Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake processor and Intel Iris Xe Max discrete graphics.

While opting for a 10th-gen Intel processor (and not even one of the best 10th-gen chips) may be a strange choice for the first product from Teclast’s premium brand, it’s a big step up over the company’s other laptops, many of which tend to have low-power Intel Gemini Lake Refresh or Apollo Lake chips based on Intel Atom architecture.

Pairing the processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics featuring 96 execution units should also give the T.Bolt 10 DG a bit of an edge when it comes to content creation, but it’s worth noting that the GPU isn’t really designed for gaming.

Here are some of the key specs for the first T.Bolt series laptop:

T.Bolt 10 DG Display 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD CPU Intel Core i7-10510U

4 cores / 8 threads

1.8 GHz base / 4.9 GHz boost

14nm

15 watt TDP GPU Intel Iris Xe Max

Discrete

96 eu

4GB VRAM RAM 8GB LPDDR4 Storage 1 x PCIe NVME or SATA SSD slot

1 x SATA SSD slot Cooling Dual fans

Dual heat pipes Battery 70 Wh Keyboard Backlit (3-levels)

Number pad

125 x 78mm touchpad Ports 1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x RJ45

1 x HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD card reader Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Weight 1.82 kg (4 lbs)

Teclast hasn’t announced pricing yet, but the T.Bolt 10 DG should be available soon at Amazon, Teclast.com, Lazada, and AliExpress.

via GizmoChina

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

