Most modern laptops that sell for under $1000 have at least 8GB of RAM, which is generally good enough for most basic computing tasks. Meanwhile smartphone makers continue to push the limits of how much memory they can squeeze into a phone: it’s not unusual to find flagship phones with up to 12GB of RAM, and some models even support as much as 16GB.

What’s next? 18GB, apparently. That’s how much you’ll get if you buy a top-of-the-line version of the upcoming ASUS Rog Phone 5 smartphone.

Asus is set to officially launch its next-gen smartphone aimed at gamers later this week, but memory and storage maker SK hynix has already announced that it’s manufacturing 18GB LPDDR5 memory for the Asus phone.

In addition to having more RAM than any smartphone released so far, the Asus ROG Phone 5 will also have the fastest smartphone memory from SK hynix to date, clocking in at 6,400 Mbps (a 20-percent increase over the 5,500 Mbps available for phones with earlier LPDDR5 memory chips).

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is expected to launch on Mach 10, but we already have a good idea of what it will look like thanks to an image posted by DXOMARK, which reviewed the phone’s audio system in February. In addition to an option for more memory than you’ll probably need in a smartphone anytime in the next few years, the ROG Phone 5 will have at least one other unusual feature: a matrix of LED lights on the back of the phone that can be used to display information and graphics.

We should get more details about the phone later this week… possibly including what, if any, difference having 18GB of RAM will make on gaming performance.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

