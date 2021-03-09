OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new company is called Nothing. And in recent months the company has been grabbing headlines by raising money from investors, acquiring the assets of Android founder Andy Rubin’s defunct Essential Products, and announcing it would be working with design company Teenage Engineering.

One thing Nothing hasn’t done yet? Released any products.

But now the company is giving us a first look at something that might be a product you can buy one day. The Nothing Concept 1 is a wireless earbud with a slightly unusual design.

As laid out in a blog post describing Nothing’s design principles, the Concept 1 uses transparency as “a first expression” of the company’s vision:

We envision a future where technology is so advanced and seamlessly integrated into our lives that it feels like nothing, yet is everywhere. No screens, no dedicated devices, just barely-noticeable technology that empowers us to be more human.

In the short term, we still need screens and dedicated devices to interact with technology, but Nothing figures it can at least make them unobtrusive, I guess… although it remains to be seen whether transparent plastic dangling out of your ears will really look all that much better than bits of white or black plastic located in the same spot.

Since Nothing is calling this design a concept, it’s unclear if this is a real product that will ship this summer, or just an illustration of the kind of design we can expect from the company. But Nothing has already indicated that wireless earbuds would be among some of its first products.

