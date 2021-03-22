Rumor has it that Samsung will update its Galaxy Book line of laptops soon, and a series of recent leaks suggest we can expect a new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro thin and light laptop with an Intel Tiger Lake processor and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 with a convertible tablet-style design and support for pen input.

Thanks to Evan Blass (@evleaks), we now have a pretty good idea what they’ll look like.

We first learned about the upcoming Galaxy Book Pro in February, when details showed up in a series of slides leaked by WalkingCat. But those slides didn’t mention the convertible tablet model.

Blass says both the clamshell and convertible versions of the laptop will be available with a choice of 13 or 15 inch displays. The Galaxy Book Pro will be available in blue or silver color options, while the Pro 360 will come in navy blue or gold colors.

Both versions will feature full HD AMOLED displays, 11th-gen Intel Core processor, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and optional support for 4G LTE wireless.

Models with 15 inch displays will also be available with NVIDIA’s entry-level GeForce MX450 discrete graphics in addition to Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics.

The clamshell version of the Galaxy Book Pro is expected to measure as little as 11.2mm (0.44 inches) thick and weigh as little as 888 grams (1.96 pounds). We don’t know the weight or dimensions for the Pro 360 yet, but more details could be coming soon.

According to Blass, Samsung could unveil its new laptops during an event in April, which suggests they could hit the streets in the second quarter of 2021.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

