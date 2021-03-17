Samsung is bringing some premium features to its latest mid-range smartphones. The new Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72 smartphones both feature AMOLED displays with 90 Hz refresh rates, 25 watt fast charging, IP67 water and dust resistance, 32MP selfie cameras, and four rear cameras including a 64MP primary camera with optical image stabilization.

The company is also introducing a new Samsung Galaxy A52 5G model that sports a 120 Hz AMOLED display and a 5G modem (the other new Galaxy A series phones top out at 4G LTE connections).

While Samsung is hardly the first company to bring previously-premium features to mid-range phones, the company is one of the biggest players in the smartphone space and this move indicates that high refresh rates, fast charging, and other features are no longer reserved for expensive phones.

While Samsung’s higher-priced Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series phones tend to grab a lot of headlines thanks to their premium hardware, those phones also have higher price tags – and the truth is that Samsung often ends up selling more mid-range phones. A year ago Strategy Analytics reported that the Samsung Galaxy A51 was the best-selling Android phone during the first quarter of 2020, with 6 million units shipped.

So the improvements the company is bringing to its next-gen Galaxy A series phones are pretty significant. These are also phones you might be able to hang onto for a reasonably long time. Samsung has been getting pretty good about providing long-term software updates for its phones, and the company promises that all three of the new Galaxy A series phones will receive at least three generations of major Android operating system updates and regular security updates for at least four years.

Other features common to all of the new phones include big batteries (4,500 or 5,000 depending on the model), stereo speakers, and at least 128GB of storage. They also all have 6.5 inch or larger displays, which might not be great news for fans of smaller phones. But that seems to be a common trend these days.

Here’s a run-down of specs for the new phones. Pricing and availability will vary by region.

Specification Galaxy A52 Galaxy A52 5G Galaxy A72 Display 6.5” FHD+ Super AMOLED

Infinity-O Display (1080 x 2400)

407 ppi

90 Hz refresh rate 6.5” FHD+ Super AMOLED

Infinity-O Display (1080 x2400)

407 ppi

120 Hz refresh rate 6.7” FHD+ Super AMOLED

Infinity-O Display (1080 x 2400) 394 ppi

90 Hz refresh rate * Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen.

* Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions

& Weight 75.1 x 159.9 x 8.4mm

189g 75.1 x 159.9 x 8.4mm

189g 77.4 x 165.0 x 8.4mm

203g Camera [Front]

32MP FF (F2.2, 0.8µm) [Front]

32MP FF (F2.2, 0.8µm) [Front]

32MP FF (F2.2, 0.8µm) [Rear]

Main: 64MP OIS AF (F1.8, 0.8µm)

Ultra Wide: 12MP FF (F2.2, 1.12µm)

Macro: 5MP FF (F2.4, 1.12µm)

Depth: 5MP FF (F2.4, 1.12µm)Zoom

Digital Zoom up to 10X [Rear]

Main: 64MP OIS AF (F1.8, 0.8µm)

Ultra Wide: 12MP FF (F2.2, 1.12µm)

Macro: 5MP FF (F2.4, 1.12µm)

Depth: 5MP FF (F2.4, 1.12µm)Zoom

Digital Zoom up to 10X [Rear]

Main: 64MP OIS AF (F1.8, 0.8µm)

Ultra Wide: 12MP FF (F2.2, 1.12µm)

Macro: 5MP FF (F2.4, 1.12µm)

Tele(3x): 8MP OIS AF (F2.4, 1.0µm)Zoom

Digital Zoom up to 30X

Optical Zoom at 3X Processor Octa-Core (2×2.3 GHz + 6×1.8 GHz) Octa-Core (2×2.2 GHz + 6×1.8 GHz) Octa-Core (2×2.3 GHz + 6×1.8 GHz) Memory RAM: 4/6/8GB

ROM: 128/256GB RAM: 6/8GB

ROM: 128/256GB​ RAM: 6/8GB

ROM: 128/256GB * May differ by model, color, market, and carrier.

* Actual storage available may depend on pre-installed software. Expandable Memory

& SIM Card 2 slots (SIM 1 + Hybrid)

MicroSD: Up to 1TB * MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and manufacturer.

* SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and carrier.

* Use of eSIM on Galaxy device may be enabled by software update or disabled in some markets where it is purchased. Availability of eSIM mobile plan may vary depending on carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Battery 4,500 mAh (typical) 4,500 mAh ​(typical) 5,000 mAh (typical) * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,370mAh for Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and 4,860mAh for A72, respectively. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns, and other factors. Charging 25W Fast Charging * Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. OS Android 11 Network LTE 5G Sub6 FDD, 5G Sub6 TDD LTE * Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment. Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G+5GHz)

Bluetooth® v 5.0

USB Type 2.0-C

Location (GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo) * Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain countries. Payment NFC

MST * Available in select markets. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, carrier, and service providers. Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Light sensor, Virtual Proximity sensor Authentication Lock type: Pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: Face Recognition, Fingerprint sensor Audio [Stereo speakers sound by AKG]

Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology[Ultra high quality audio playback]

UHQ 24-bit

PCM: Up to 24 bits [Audio playback format]

MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA [Bluetooth]

Dual Audio: Connect two Bluetooth devices to the Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72 to play audio through the two devices simultaneously.

* The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output.

Scalable Codec: Enhanced Bluetooth connection under ambient radio frequency interference.

* Available only for certain accessories made by Samsung. * The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output.

* Available only for certain accessories made by Samsung and AKG. Video [Video playback format]

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM[TV connection]

Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30fps) Water Resistance IP67 * Based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Not advised for beach, pool use and soapy water.

