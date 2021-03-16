Red Magic 6 gaming phone with a 165 Hz display goes global in April for $599 and up

The Red Magic 6 is a smartphone with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display featuring a 165 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and support for up to 16GB of RAM for select models.

Designed for mobile gaming, the Red Magic 6 launched in China earlier this month, but now Red Magic has announced that the phone will be available for pre-order globally on April 9, and it’ll be generally available starting April 15. Prices start at $599 or 599 Euros.

The starting price will get you a gaming phone with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 5,050 mAh battery, quad cameras, support for up to 66W fast charging, a headphone jack, and capacitive buttons on the side of the phone that you can use while gaming.

If that’s not enough for you, there’s also a $699/EUR699 Red Magic 6 Pro with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and support for 120W fast charging, although the Pro model has a slightly smaller battery, rated at 4,500 mAh.

The phone also features an active cooling system – in addition to an aluminum heat sink, graphite thermal pad, a vapor chamber, and copper foil covering the battery and a vapor chamber, the phone has a fan that can hit speeds of 20,000 RPM inside the case, making it one of the few smartphones to feature active cooling. Red Magic says it only hits audio levels of 28 decibels, making the fan nearly silent. But it’s still unusual to put moving parts in a smartphone.

Red Magic’s phones also include DTS Ultra X sound, a 3-microphone array, support for DisplayPort 1.4 output (via USB-C), and an RGB LED light strip on the back of the phone.

Red Magic 6 Red Magic 6 Pro Display 6.8 inch

2400 x 1080

AMOLED

165 Hz refresh rate

Up to 500 Mhz touch sampling rate

Up to 360 Hz multi-finger touch sampling 6.8 inch

2400 x 1080

AMOLED

165 Hz refresh rate

Up to 500 Mhz touch sampling rate

Up to 360 Hz multi-finger touch sampling Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM 12GB LPDDR5 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB UFS 3.1 256GB UFS 3.1 Cameras 64MP primary

8MP ultra-wide

2MP Macro

8MP selfie 64MP primary

8MP ultra-wide

2MP Macro

8MP selfie Battery 5,050 mAh 4,500 mAh Charging 30W charger included

66W fast charger supported 30W charger included

120W fast charger supported Ports USB-C

3.5mm audio USB-C

3.5mm audio Audio Stereo speakers

3 microphones

Headphone jack Stereo speakers

3 microphones

Headphone jack Wireless 5G NR

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 5G NR

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Security Under-display fingerprint reader Under-display fingerprint reader Other Capacitive air trigger buttons

Active cooling fan Capacitive air trigger buttons

Active cooling fan Software Android 11 with RedMagic OS 4.0 Android 11 with RedMagic OS 4.0 Dimensions 169 x 77.1 x 9.7mm 169 x 77.1 x 9.7mm Weight 220 grams 220 grams Price $599 / EUR599 $699/EUR699

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

