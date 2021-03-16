Posted inNews

Red Magic 6 gaming phone with a 165 Hz display goes global in April for $599 and up

by Brad Linder

Posted on March 16, 2021 at 10:39 am

The Red Magic 6 is a smartphone with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display featuring a 165 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and support for up to 16GB of RAM for select models.

Designed for mobile gaming, the Red Magic 6 launched in China earlier this month, but now Red Magic has announced that the phone will be available for pre-order globally on April 9, and it’ll be generally available starting April 15. Prices start at $599 or 599 Euros.

The starting price will get you a gaming phone with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 5,050 mAh battery, quad cameras, support for up to 66W fast charging, a headphone jack, and capacitive buttons on the side of the phone that you can use while gaming.

If that’s not enough for you, there’s also a $699/EUR699 Red Magic 6 Pro with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and support for 120W fast charging, although the Pro model has a slightly smaller battery, rated at 4,500 mAh.

The phone also features an active cooling system – in addition to an aluminum heat sink, graphite thermal pad, a vapor chamber, and copper foil covering the battery and a vapor chamber, the phone has a fan that can hit speeds of 20,000 RPM inside the case, making it one of the few smartphones to feature active cooling. Red Magic says it only hits audio levels of 28 decibels, making the fan nearly silent. But it’s still unusual to put moving parts in a smartphone.

Red Magic’s phones also include DTS Ultra X sound, a 3-microphone array, support for DisplayPort 1.4 output (via USB-C), and an RGB LED light strip on the back of the phone.

Red Magic 6Red Magic 6 Pro
Display6.8 inch
2400 x 1080
AMOLED
165 Hz refresh rate
Up to 500 Mhz touch sampling rate
Up to 360 Hz multi-finger touch sampling		6.8 inch
2400 x 1080
AMOLED
165 Hz refresh rate
Up to 500 Mhz touch sampling rate
Up to 360 Hz multi-finger touch sampling
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 888Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
RAM12GB LPDDR516GB LPDDR5
Storage128GB UFS 3.1256GB UFS 3.1
Cameras64MP primary
8MP ultra-wide
2MP Macro
8MP selfie		64MP primary
8MP ultra-wide
2MP Macro
8MP selfie
Battery5,050 mAh4,500 mAh
Charging30W charger included
66W fast charger supported		30W charger included
120W fast charger supported 
PortsUSB-C
3.5mm audio		USB-C
3.5mm audio
AudioStereo speakers
3 microphones
Headphone jack		Stereo speakers
3 microphones
Headphone jack
Wireless5G NR
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1		5G NR
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
SecurityUnder-display fingerprint readerUnder-display fingerprint reader
OtherCapacitive air trigger buttons
Active cooling fan		Capacitive air trigger buttons
Active cooling fan
SoftwareAndroid 11 with RedMagic OS 4.0Android 11 with RedMagic OS 4.0
Dimensions169 x 77.1 x 9.7mm169 x 77.1 x 9.7mm
Weight220 grams220 grams
Price$599 / EUR599$699/EUR699

