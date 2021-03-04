Red Magic’s latest smartphones for gamers have air capacitive air trigger buttons on the side, an active cooling fan to keep the system from overheating, and Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 processor and up to 12GB of RAM.

The Red Magic 6 also has a 6.8 inch AMOLED display and bezels slim enough for a screen to body ratio higher than 91 percent. The display has a screen refresh rate of 165 Hz, and touch sample rate of up to 500 Mhz. And if you need another beefy spec, the phone also supports 66 watt fast charging.

Want more? There’s a Red Magic 6 Pro model with support up to 16GB of RAM and 120 watt fast charging, which the phone’s makers say can fully charge the phone’s 4,500 mAh battery in just 17 minutes.

Both phones are up for pre-order in China starting today, and they should be generally available in that country on March 11th. A global launch is coming later this month.

While the phones have displays with super high refresh rates, they’re not super high resolution. At 2400 x 1080 pixels, the 6.8 inch displays pack about 387 pixels per inch. While that may exceed Apple’s original definition of a “Retina” display for smartphones, it doesn’t exactly put the phones at the head of the pack in 2021.

That said, the latest Red Magic gaming phones are pretty affordable: prices start at ￥3,799 ($588) for a Red Magic 6 phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or ￥4,399 ($680) for a Red Magic 6 Pro with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage.

Interestingly the cheaper model has a slightly larger 5,050 mAh battery. I suppose that if the company were to have used the bigger battery on the pricier model, then it would take longer to charge. The phone would also be a tiny bit thicker.

Red Magic 6 Red Magic 6 Pro Display 6.8 inch

2400 x 1080

AMOLED

165 Hz refresh rate

Up to 500 Mhz touch sampling rate

Up to 360 Hz multi-finger touch sampling 6.8 inch

2400 x 1080

AMOLED

165 Hz refresh rate

Up to 500 Mhz touch sampling rate

Up to 360 Hz multi-finger touch sampling Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 Cameras 64MP primary

8MP ultra-wide

2MP Macro

8MP selfie 64MP primary

8MP ultra-wide

2MP Macro

8MP selfie Battery 5,050 mAh 4,500 mAh Charging 66W (wired) 120W (wired) Ports USB-C

3.5mm audio USB-C

3.5mm audio Audio Stereo speakers

3 microphones

Headphone jack Stereo speakers

3 microphones

Headphone jack Wireless 5G NR

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 5G NR

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Security Under-display fingerprint reader Under-display fingerprint reader Other Capacitive air trigger buttons

Active cooling fan Capacitive air trigger buttons

Active cooling fan Software Android 11 with RedMagic OS 4.0 Android 11 with RedMagic OS 4.0 Dimensions 169 x 77.1 x 9.7mm 169 x 77.1 x 9.6mm Weight 220 grams 220 grams Price ￥3,799 ($588) ￥4,399 ($680)

