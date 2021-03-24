Most modern smartphones ship with Android or iOS operating systems. A few run something different. And fewer still give you the option of picking your operating system, or coding your own.

The PinePhone from Pine64 is an inexpensive phone that falls into that latter category. Priced at $150 and up, it’s designed to run GNU/Linux distributions… and to encourage developers to port Linux operating systems to run on mobile devices.

Since the project was first announced in early 2019, Pine64 has shipped tens of thousands of PinePhone units to early adopters including PinePhone “Braveheart” edition devices and five different PinePhone Community Edition models that hard updated hardware and which each shipped with a different operating system.

Now the PinePhone has graduated to beta status and customers can pre-order a PinePhone Beta Edition smartphone for $150 and up.

The PinePhone Beta Edition hardware is nearly identical to what you’d get if you bought a Community Edition model, so there’s little reason for existing PinePhone owners to buy a new one unless they want a spare.

But the new model comes in Pine64’s latest packaging, has a logo-free back cover (there is a Pine64 symbol between the rear camera and the flash bulb), and comes with Manjaro Linux featuring the KDE Plasma user interface pre-installed.

Like all PinePhone models, though, you can easily change operating systems. There are more than twenty different operating systems capable of at least booting on the PinePhone so far, although all are still under development and some are more usable than others at this stage. Trying out a different operating system is as simple as flashing it to a microSD card, inserting it the phone’s card reader and rebooting. You can also use a free tool called JumpDrive to flash an operating system to internal storage.

This versatility makes the PinePhone virtually unbrickable. Even if you mess up the software that comes with the phone, you can probably re-install it or switch to something else.

That the PinePhone might not be ready to replace your iPhone or Android phone just yet. Even the most functional GNU/Linux distributions for the PinePhone tend to be a little buggy and unstable at this point. Some features you need from a phone may not be available or reliable yet. And while it’s possible to run some Android apps on a Linux phone, doing so can be a bit of a headache and some apps may not work at all.

But software for the PinePhone is getting better all the time, and one day it’s conceivable that you’ll be able to use it or a similar device running a GNU/Linux distribution as your only smartphone… or maybe even your only computer. One of the niftiest things about Linux smartphones is that most are basically running desktop operating systems with a custom user interface optimized for small, touchscreen devices with ARM processors. But if you connect an external display, mouse, and keyboard, you can run desktop apps.

With that in mind, the Pine64 Beta Edition comes in two flavors:

PinePhone Beta Edition with 2GB RAM/16GB storage for $150

with 2GB RAM/16GB storage for $150 PinePhone Beta Edition Convergence Package with 3GB RAM/32GB storage for $200

The latter version not only has more memory and storage space, but it also comes with a USB-C adapter featuring HDMI and Ethernet ports, two USB Type-A ports, and a USB-C port (for charging).

Just keep in mind that one of the reasons the PinePhone is so inexpensive is that it has fairly cheap hardware. Even as software for this phone gets more usable, it’s never going to be a speed demon. It’s powered by a 1.2 GHz Allwinner A64 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with Mali-400MP2 graphics and features eMMC storage and LPDDR3 memory. The 5MP rear camera and 2MP front-facing cameras are getting more usable all the time with camera app updates, but they’ll never take shots that can rival those you’d get from the latest iPhone or Pixel phones.

But the PinePhone is still a pretty impressive device for Linux and open source enthusiasts. It’s the most affordable Linux-friendly phone to date, costing less than one fifth as much as a Purism Librem 5, for example. It’s helped spur development of Linux for phones. And unlike most modern smartphones, it has a a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a removable back cover that allows you to:

Access a microSDXC card slot (with support for cards up to 2TB)

Use a series of hardware kill switches to physically disable the modem, WiFi/BT, microphone, rear camera, front, camera, or headphones

Access a set of 6 pogo pins to add hardware like a thermal camera, keyboard cover, or fingerprint reader.

Replace the battery or other hardware including the mainboard (which holds the processor, memory, and storage.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the PinePhone.

PinePhone PinePhone Convergence Package Display 5.95 inch

1440 x 720 pixel

IPS LCD 5.95 inch

1440 x 720 pixel

IPS LCD Processor Allwinner A64

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 Cores @ 1.2 GHz

Mali-400 MP2 graphics Allwinner A64

4 x ARM Cortex-A53

Mali-400 MP2 graphics RAM 2GB LPDDR3 3GB LPDDR3 Storage 16GB eMMC

microSD (up to 2TB) 32GB eMMC

microSD (up to 2TB) Wireless WiFi 4

Bluetooth 4.0

GPS

4G LTE (Quectel E-25G) WiFi 4

Bluetooth 4.0

GPS

4G LTE (Quectel E-25G) Ports USB-C

3.5mm audio USB-C

3.5mm audio Cameras 5MP rear

2MP front 5MP rear

2MP front Battery 3,000 mAh (removable) 3,000 mAh (removable) Charging 5V/3A 5V/3A Sensors Accelerator

Gyroscope

Proximity

Compass

Ambient Light

Barometer Accelerator

Gyroscope

Proximity

Compass

Ambient Light

Barometer Buttons Power

Volume Power

Volume Hardware kill switches Modem

WiFi/Bluetooth

Microphone

Rear camera

Front camera

Headphone Modem

WiFi/Bluetooth

Microphone

Rear camera

Front camera

Headphone Dimensions 160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm 160.5 x 76.6 x 9.2mm Weight 180 – 200 grams 180 – 200 grams Included accessories N/A USB-C dock Price $149 $199

For more coverage of the PinePhone and other mobile Linux devices, check out our sister site, LinuxSmartphones.

