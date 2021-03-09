Dell has been pushing the boundaries of what we can expect from thin and light notebook computers with its Dell XPS 13 line of laptops for much of the past decade. The company was one of the first to shrink display bezels to cram 13 inch displays into notebooks about the size of typical 11 inch models. The laptops use premium materials including carbon fiber or glass fiber. And every year new models kick things up a notch with new processors and sometimes new designs.

But this year Dell is taking a step forward and a step sideways.

Six months after launching the Dell XPS 13 9310 with an 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processor and 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to a 13.4 inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio surrounded by slim bezels on all sides, the company has begun selling a new Dell XPS 13 9305 model with a 13.3 inch, 16:9 display, a thicker bottom bezel, and an 80.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

On the bright side, the new model has a lower starting price and a slightly lighter-weight body.

It looks like Dell may have repurposed an older design in order to offer a lower-cost version of its thin and light laptop while still offering 11th-gen Intel Core processor options. I wouldn’t be surprised if there are some folks who’d be happier with the older design anyway – while some folks will extoll the virtues of 16:10 displays, I sometimes find that squeezing extra vertical pixels onto a small laptop screen can have the side effect of making everything look a little smaller on the screen.

But if you’re still trying to figure out which Dell XPS 13 best fits your needs, I’ve put together a comparison based on currently available models. Note that the starting prices are based on the list prices though, Dell often runs sales that bring the prices a bit lower (there’s on going on right now, for example).

Dell XPS 13 9305 Dell XPS 13 9310 Display 13.3 inch

1920 x 1080 pixels

Non-touch (touchscreen not currently available)

80.7% screen-to-body ratio 13.4 inch

1920 x 1200 or 3840 x 2400 pixels

Touch or non-touch

91.5% screen-to-body ratio CPU Core i3-1115G4

Core i5-1135G7

Core i7-1165G7 Core i3-1115G4

Core i5-1135G7

Core i7-1165G7

Core i7-1185G7 GPU Intel UHD (Core i3)

Intel Iris Xe (Core i5 or higher) Intel UHD (Core i3)

Intel Iris Xe (Core i5 or higher) Memory 8GB or 16GB

LPDDR4x 4267 MHz 8GB to 32GB

LPDDR4x 4267 MHz Storage 256GB or 512GB

PCIe NVMe SSD 256GB to 1TB

PCIe NVMe Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless Killer WiFi 6 AX1650

Bluetooth 5.1 Killer WiFi 6 AX1650

Bluetooth 5.1 Battery 52 WHr 52 Whr Keyboard Backlit with fingerprint reader in power button Backlit with fingerprint reader in power button Color Platinum silver with black carbon fiber palm rest Platinum silver with black carbon fiber palm rest

or

Frost exterior with arctic white interior and glass fiber palm rest Camera 2.25mm 720p camera with array mics 2.25mm 720p camera with array mics Speakers 2 x 2W 2 x 2.5W Dimensions 11.9′ x 7.8″ x 0.62″ 11.64″ x 7.82″ x 0.58″ Weight 2.6 pounds (non-touch)

2.7 pounds (touch) 2.64 pounds (non-touch)

2.8 pounds (touchscreen) Starting price $850 $1100

via NotebookCheck

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

