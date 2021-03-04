Since launching in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has become one of the best-selling game consoles of all time. But while the Switch has an innovative design that lets you use the same device for handheld and TV gaming and a pretty solid set of games, it was never the most powerful console on the block.

That’s not likely to change anytime soon. But Nintendo may be preparing to launch an upgraded model that brings a better display for handheld gaming as well as support for 4K output for big-screen gaming.

Rumors of an upgraded Switch have been making the rounds for a while, but according to a new report, Nintendo has placed an order with Samsung to produce display panels for the new console in June, which means the new Nintendo Switch could ship this summer or fall.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the new Switch will have a 7 inch OLED display, which is a step up in size and quality from the 6.2 inch LCD scree used in current-gen NVIDIA Switch consoles. The display resolution will remain unchanged at 1280 x 720 pixels.

That would allow gamers to play the same titles that are already available for the Switch family without any modifications, but colors should look brighter, blacks should look blacker, and everything should be a little bit larger.

It’s unclear what under-the-hood changes, if any, Nintendo will make to enable 4K output. But the goal presumably wouldn’t be to compete with Microsoft and Sony in terms of overall graphics quality so much as to make sure your games upscale adequately so they don’t look awful on modern TV sets.

There’s no word on whether the new Switch will be sold as a premium alternative to the original, or if it will be a replacement product that sells for the same price.

If Nintendo chooses to go the new-member-of-the-Switch-family route, the new upgraded model wouldn’t be the first addition: in 2019 the company also launched the Switch Lite with a smaller screen (5.5 inches), lower price tag ($200), and no support for video output to a TV.

