The new MSI Summit E16 Flip is a convertible laptop with a 16 inch QHD+ touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, support for an active pen, and support for up to an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor and optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX series graphics.

But MSI says all that horsepower is packed into a compact design: the laptop measures 16.85mm (0.66 inches) thick and weighs less than three pounds.

Like the new Summit E13 Flip Evo, the new 16 inch convertible joins MSI’s line of premium thin and light business laptops. But unlike the 13 inch model, it’s unclear when you’ll be able to get your hands on the Summit E16 Flip or how much it will cost when it arrives.

MSI has confirmed that the E16 Flip will support WiFi 6E, feature Thunderbolt 4 ports, and support “enterprise-grade security,” but the company’s announcement was otherwise a little light on details.

Press renders of the laptop also show a fingerprint sensor, a full-sized HDMI port, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a microSD card reader.

Both of MSI’s new laptops will support MSI’s new optional accessories, including:

MSI Pen with support for 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, support for Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0, USB-C charging, an LED battery notification, an all-metal body, and the ability to stick to the side of a laptop magnetically

MSI USB-C Docking Station Gen 2 with 100W power delivery, HDMI and DisplayPort, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-0C ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headset jack

