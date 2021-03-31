MSI is expanding its Summit line of premium thin and light laptops for the business market with a new MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo convertible notebook.

Featuring a 13.4 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and pen support, it can be used in laptop, tablet, tent or stand modes. And powered by an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor with Iris Xe graphics, it’s a fairly powerful notebook.

But it’s also compact: the Summit E13 Flip Evo measures less than 0.6 inches thick and weighs less than 3 pounds. It’s available starting today for $1,599 and up.

The starting price is for a model with 16GB of LPDDR4x-4267 memory and 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage, but there’s also an $1899 model with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The laptop has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, a backlit keyboard, stereo 2W speakers, and a 70 Wh battery that the company says lasts for up to 20 hours (but I’d take that with a handful of salt, since PC makers have a habit of using the most generous battery life measurements possible).

Other features include a webcam with a privacy shutter and IR support for Windows Hello face recognition, a hidden microSD card reader, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop comes in black or white color options.

MSI has also introduced a larger model called the MSI Summit E16 Flip which features a 16 inch QHD+ display and optional support for NVIDIA graphics.

