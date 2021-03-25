Motorola is expanding its line of mid-range Moto G series smartphones with two new phones. The Moto G100 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, making it the first Moto G phone with an 800 series chip. It also has 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 90 Hz display.

While those are pretty nice specs for a mid-range phone, the Motorola G100 is the most expensive G series phone to date, with a starting price of €500.

But Motorola is also introducing a new Moto G50 that starts at €230 and which still has a 90Hz display and 5,000 mAh battery.

You do have to sacrifice a few features to get the cheaper phone – it has a less powerful processor, a lower-resolution camera, and a lower resolution screen. But it’s still nice to see features like high refresh rates trickling down to truly mid-range or budget phones.

Here are some of the key specs for Motorola’s latest G series phones:

Moto G100 Moto G50 Display 6.7 inch

2520 x 1080

IPS LCD

90 Hz

HDR 10 support 6.5 inch

1600 x 720

IPS LCD

90 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 4GB Storage 128GB UFS 3.1

microSDXC (up to 1TB) 64GB or 128GB

microSDXC (up to 1TB) Cameras Rear: 64MP primary

16MP ultra-wide

2MP depth

ToF laser autofocus Front: 16MP primary

8MP wide-angle Rear: 48MP primary

4MP macro

2MP depth Front: 13MP Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 20W fast wired charging 10W wired Security Fingerprint reader (side)

Face Unlock Fingerprint reader (back) Ports USB 3.1 Type-C

3.5mm audio USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm audio Audio Bottom-facing speaker

3 microphones

Headset jack Mono speaker

2 microphones

Headset jack Wireless Snapdragon X55 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

GPS/GLONASS 5G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS/GLONASS Dimensions 168.4 x 74 x 9.7mmm 164.9 x 74.9 x 9mm Weight 207 grams 192 grams Price €500 €230

One other thing that sets the Moto G100 apart is that it supports Motorola’s new “Ready For” platform which lets you connect the phone to an external display to watch videos, play games, or use your Android apps in a desktop-like view. It’s a feature that Motorola first introduced in the United States last week for the Motorola Edge+ smartphone on Verizon, but now it’s making its way to an additional device and additional markets… but not to lower-cost phones like the Moto G50 apparently.

The Moto G100 is available in select countries in Europe and Latin America starting today, while the Moto G50 is headed to Europe in the coming weeks. And if the Moto G100 looks familiar, by the way, that’s probably because it appears to be nearly identical to the Motorola Edge S which launched in China in January. the only difference I can see is that the Chinese model has 6GB of RAM and a lower starting price of around $310 in that country.

