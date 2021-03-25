Motorola is expanding its line of mid-range Moto G series smartphones with two new phones. The Moto G100 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, making it the first Moto G phone with an 800 series chip. It also has 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 90 Hz display.

While those are pretty nice specs for a mid-range phone, the Motorola G100 is the most expensive G series phone to date, with a starting price of €500.

But Motorola is also introducing a new Moto G50 that starts at €230 and which still has a 90Hz display and 5,000 mAh battery.

You do have to sacrifice a few features to get the cheaper phone – it has a less powerful processor, a lower-resolution camera, and a lower resolution screen. But it’s still nice to see features like high refresh rates trickling down to truly mid-range or budget phones.

Here are some of the key specs for Motorola’s latest G series phones:

Moto G100Moto G50
Display6.7 inch
2520 x 1080
IPS LCD
90 Hz
HDR 10 support		6.5 inch
1600 x 720
IPS LCD
90 Hz
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 870Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
RAM8GB LPDDR54GB
Storage128GB UFS 3.1
microSDXC (up to 1TB)		64GB or 128GB
microSDXC (up to 1TB)
CamerasRear:

  • 64MP primary
  • 16MP ultra-wide
  • 2MP depth
  • ToF laser autofocus

Front:

  • 16MP primary
  • 8MP wide-angle
Rear:

  • 48MP primary
  • 4MP macro
  • 2MP depth

Front:

  • 13MP
Battery5,000 mAh5,000 mAh
Charging20W fast wired charging10W wired
SecurityFingerprint reader (side)
Face Unlock		Fingerprint reader (back)
PortsUSB 3.1 Type-C
3.5mm audio		USB 2.0 Type-C
3.5mm audio
AudioBottom-facing speaker
3 microphones
Headset jack		Mono speaker
2 microphones
Headset jack
WirelessSnapdragon X55 5G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
GPS/GLONASS		5G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS/GLONASS
Dimensions168.4 x 74 x 9.7mmm164.9 x 74.9 x 9mm
Weight207 grams192 grams
Price€500€230

One other thing that sets the Moto G100 apart is that it supports Motorola’s new “Ready For” platform which lets you connect the phone to an external display to watch videos, play games, or use your Android apps in a desktop-like view. It’s a feature that Motorola first introduced in the United States last week for the Motorola Edge+ smartphone on Verizon, but now it’s making its way to an additional device and additional markets… but not to lower-cost phones like the Moto G50 apparently.

The Moto G100 is available in select countries in Europe and Latin America starting today, while the Moto G50 is headed to Europe in the coming weeks. And if the Moto G100 looks familiar, by the way, that’s probably because it appears to be nearly identical to the Motorola Edge S which launched in China in January. the only difference I can see is that the Chinese model has 6GB of RAM and a lower starting price of around $310 in that country.

Moto G100

Moto G50

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.